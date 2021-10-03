Suárez punishes Barça, Atlético de Madrid wins and sinks rival in crisis

Just over a year after the troubled departure from Barcelona, ​​Luis Suárez punished the Catalan club this afternoon. The Uruguayan striker shone with a goal and assist in Atlético de Madrid’s 2-0 victory and plunged Barça deeper into crisis. The game at Wanda Metropolitano stadium was valid for the eighth round of the Spanish Championship.

Suárez, who left Barcelona last season after being passed over by coach Ronald Koeman, was largely responsible for putting more pressure on the Dutchman — the Catalan team have won just one of their last six matches. The center forward gave the pass to Lemar’s goal and added coolly before the break. The match also marked the reunion of Antoine Griezmann against the former club.

With the result, Atlético overtake Real Madrid in the lead of Espanyol, with 17 points. The rival, however, still plays in the aftermath of the round. Barcelona, ​​with 12 points, occupies only the ninth position.

The teams will only return to the field two weeks from now, on October 17th, after the break for the FIFA date. Atlético visit Granada, while Barça host Valencia.

Revenge? Suarez shines with goal and assist

Luis Suárez scored Atletico Madrid’s second goal in the victory over Barcelona, ​​in the Spanish Championship Image: REUTERS

Third best scorer in the history of Barcelona, ​​Luis Suárez scored against the former club what he knows best: goal. It was his second in Atlético Madrid’s triumph, 43 minutes into the first half, after receiving a free pass from João Félix. The Uruguayan kept his cool in front of Ter Stegen and only had the job of taking it away from the goalkeeper.

Before, the Uruguayan had already been decisive in giving the pass to the goal that opened the scoreboard. In a move that also featured Félix, Suárez called on Lemar, who hit hard to swing the net.

A gala performance by the “Pistoleiro”, who left Barça in September of last year after being placed to train separately from the group precisely by coach Ronald Koeman.

Griezmann also meets former club

Suarez was not the only player to meet Barcelona again today. In addition to the Uruguayan, who made his second match against the former club, Griezmann also participated in the victory this Saturday. The Frenchman took the field in the middle of the second half in the vacancy of Suarez.

The player returned to Atleti in August after two lackluster seasons at Barça.

Coutinho loses Barça’s only chance

Barcelona were dominated in the match, it’s true, but they had a good chance to see a difficult reaction. At 14 minutes into the second half, Brazilian Philippe Coutinho had the best (and only) opportunity to score for Barça. He received it freely after a counterattack, had room to submit, but ended up kicking over Oblak.

Despite Coutinho’s mistake, who was replaced shortly thereafter by Ansu Fati, Barça was far from threatening Atletico Madrid’s quiet victory.

Koeman sees defeat from afar

Ronald Koeman, coach of Barcelona, ​​watches the match against Atletico Madrid, in the Spanish Championship Image: AFP

Suspended, Ronaldo Koeman watched from the stands of Wanda Metropolitano to another defeat by Barcelona. Under pressure since losing the matches to Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League, the coach was “backed” by President Joan Laporta even before the derby. The official said the Dutchman would remain in office “regardless of today’s result”.

The numbers and performance, however, put pressure on Koeman. In another bad performance, Barcelona didn’t face the rival and now has only one victory in the last six matches. The team still sees itself in a complicated situation in the table both in the Spanish and in the Champions League.