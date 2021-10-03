summary of chapters from October 4th to 9th, 2021

Summary of chapters 49 to 54 of the novel in the times of the emperor, which will be shown from October 4th to 9th, 2021, at 6:30 pm, on Globo.

TV Globo’s first novel completely new after the pandemic, the plot, written and created by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, and with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra, is a story of love and hope, with historical elements that refer to the present day.

Monday 04, chapter 49 of In the Times of the Emperor

Dolores doesn’t open her bedroom door for Tonico. Zayla is disappointed when Samuel insists on waiting for the wedding to sleep with her. Vitória rebels against Quinzinho when she finds out that she is bankrupt. Lota blackmails Tonico in exchange for helping him with Dolores. Luísa tells Pedro that she will not allow the emperor to take over her baby. Bernardinho tries to conquer Leopoldina. Teresa disagrees with Luisa’s nomination for Isabel’s suitor. Samuel gets his job with Mauá. Luísa has a bleed.

Tuesday 05, chapter 50 of In the Times of the Emperor

Justina summons Pilar to help Luísa. Tonico celebrates with Christie when he learns that the British will no longer buy Brazilian goods. Pilar tries to save the Countess’s life. Leopoldina assures Isabel that if she cannot choose her husband, she will refuse to marry. Pilar saves Luisa. Samuel declares himself to Zayla. Eudoro complains to Pedro about the boycott of the English. Pedro humiliates Christie, and Tonico rebels. Luísa recovers and reveals to Pilar that she is Pedro’s lover.

Wednesday 06, chapter 51 of In the Times of the Emperor

Pilar realizes that Dolores has lied to her. Vitória and Teresa explain to Lota about the rescue of the mummies in their land. Bernardinho is caught on Thursday, and Lota disguises her son’s presence. Pedro rejects Tonico’s request to employ Bernardinho. Lota and Batista dream of the union of Bernardinho and Leopoldina. Teresa forbids Leopoldina to find Bernardinho. Pedro suffers when he learns that Luísa has lost her baby. Nelio and Dolores approach. Tonico arms against Pedro. Pilar questions Dolores about her lies.

Thursday the 7th, chapter 52 of In the Times of the Emperor

Dolores and Pilar exchange resentments. Tonico takes the blame for Pilar and Samuel’s estrangement, and humiliates Dolores. Luísa cries the loss of her baby beside Justina. Quinzinho fears that Vitória will discover the truth about his properties and asks Prisca and Hilário for help. Luísa tells Pilar that Samuel still loves her. Augusto and Gastão travel to Brazil without knowing that they are competing for the hand of Princess Isabel. Pedro worries about the arrest of English officers, orchestrated by Tonico. Juvenal tries to sabotage Samuel, but Mauá supports the engineer. Guebo guarantees that Zayla will not be happy with Samuel. Pilar asks Samuel for forgiveness and kisses him.

Friday the 8th, chapter 53 of In the Times of the Emperor

Pilar tells Samuel that she knows he still loves her. Guebo declares himself to Zayla and kisses her. Samuel and Zayla are stirred, but move away from Pilar and Guebo. Teresa and Celestina are suspicious when Isabel tells of Luísa’s indisposition. Teresa comforts Luisa. Caxias warns Pedro about a possible attack by England on Brazil. Everyone fears a possible war between the two countries. Pedro discovers that England attacked Brazilian ships on the high seas.

Saturday 09, chapter 54 of In the Times of the Emperor

Madame Lambert’s studio is attacked, and Zayla helps her. Pedro rejects Mauá’s request for an agreement with the British. Pilar defends an English man and ends up having an accident. Samuel helps Pilar. Teresa, Celestina and Nino take shelter from the hustle and bustle of the streets at Quinzinho’s casino. Leopoldina threatens to cut off relations with Isabel if her sister tells Teresa about Bernardinho. Tonico guides Nino to approach Celestina. The English retreat.

