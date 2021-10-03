Summer 1982: artists remember Rock Brasil’s ground zero, which changed the country’s youth culture

1982 started differently for the youth of Brazil. That summer January, Circo Voador raised its tent for the first time in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and the cinemas were taken over by “Menino do Rio”, a surfing tale by director Antônio Calmon. Soon, bands like Blitz and Barão Vermelho occupied the stage of the Circo and, from March onwards, also the waves of Maldita (Fluminense FM, from Niterói, reinvented as rock radio). Before the end of the year, Blitz would have had national success and debuted on LP (as well as Barão and singer Lulu Santos). A melting pot that changed the country’s youth culture.

From month to month: 1982, a year of great rhythm, from cinema to literature

Ground zero of the rock movement of the 80s, that summer in 1982 in Rio served as the motto for the Rock Brasil 40 Years festival, which opens on Wednesday at CCBB in Rio, with a program of concerts, exhibitions, films and lectures. A central character in this story, even before it began (with the group Asdrúbal Trouxe o Trombone, which in 1978 filled theaters for boys and girls with the play “Treat me lion), the 69-year-old actor and singer Evandro Mesquita, lived like few others at that station: he was on the screen with “Menino do Rio” and on stage at the Circo with Blitz.

“It was this summer that we felt things change. Circo Voador concentrated an underground of rock, mimeograph poets, theater and dance — recalls Evandro. — And “Menino do Rio” was a story we had lived, of discovering Saquarema and leaving our parents’ house. This beach policy was very important, with people setting up surfboard and shorts factories.

With Evandro in Calmon’s feature film, actress Cissa Guimarães admits that, during filming, she didn’t even realize she was working.

— My character smoked marijuana and wore a bikini all day! — has fun. — Despite sounding like a silly movie, “Menino do Rio” is about a middle-class boy who gives up everything to make a living from surfing. Today we have Gabriel Medina, but at the time all this was marginal.

Creator of Circo Voador (and actor of Asdrúbal alongside Evandro), producer Perfeito Fortuna still celebrates his luck in getting authorization, during the dictatorship, to set up his cultural center “in the most visual place in Latin America”: Arpoador beach:

— Ipanema was the internet at the time, they were all there. And everyone thought the Circus was amazing, but nobody imagined what was going to happen.

The Circo Voador, on Arpoador beach, in January 1982 Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo

rock happens

At the age of 19, with the group Barão Vermelho (which at that time had Cazuza as its vocalist), guitarist Roberto Frejat performed one of the first shows at Circo Voador, which would stay in Arpoador’s sands until March, then resurface and settle in Lapa.

— The Baron started because we wanted to put on a show. It wasn’t in our minds at that time to record an LP – says Frejat. “But from the moment we were building a rock scene, people started to see that they could follow up on that.

And, for rock to happen in Rio, a rock radio was needed, that is, Maldita Fluminense FM, which debuted on March 1, 1982, with the voice of Selma Boiron at the age of 19 recently completed and without any experience.

— The radio was an experiment, they only knew what they didn’t want: the established — says Selma. — To stay in the vibe of the music that was being played, there had to be attitude, none of us were there singing the male audience. Until then, there were only men doing this kind of work, knowing that this place could be a woman’s was really cool.

After a Blitz cassette played at Fluminense, things started to happen very quickly: the band was hired by EMI, managed to get the music from the first single, “You didn’t know how to love me”, on several other radio stations and sold many records .

— Suddenly, it was nice to go to Chacrinha, do a dance in the suburbs, play in a fancy nightclub in São Paulo, go to Sergipe… — explains Evandro Mesquita. — The guys didn’t just have the good examples of Chico and Caetano anymore. Now there was street poetry that hit people hard.

Paulista Avenue

While Blitz took a new language to radio and TV, with humor and naturalism (which even spilled over into soap operas, with actors from Asdrúbal such as Regina Casé and Luiz Fernando Guimarães), in São Paulo another effervescence happened with the punks, who in June they released the album “Grito suburbano”, with the groups Inocentes, Cólera and Olho Seco.

“The thing was to register that sound, so that it would reach more people. We didn’t expect to be successful,” says Clemente Tadeu Nascimento, who still plays with Inocentes. — In São Paulo it was something darker, while in Rio it was solar.

Clemente Tadeu Nascimento (center), with the Inocentes, in 1982 Photo: Flavio Cannalonga / Agência O Globo

Also in São Paulo, in 1982, Marcelo Rubens Paiva lived with punks and university students and planned to write about their history. Son of former socialist deputy Rubens Paiva (tortured and murdered by the military dictatorship), he became quadriplegic at the age of 20 when he jumped into a lake. Marcelo not only told his story, he also did an x-ray of his generation in the book “Feliz ano Velho”:

— That was a disdained generation, they thought we were alienated. And we questioned student policy, our action was for culture.

Podcasts

Frejat agrees:

“The student movement pamphlet thing was getting old for us,” he recalls, acknowledging that there are people in his class “who have gotten more reactionary.” — We are so far removed from party politics that we are unable to impose the personality of this generation.

Actress of “Menino do Rio”, Claudia Ohana also identifies setbacks from 1982 to now:

— There was no prejudice in that bubble in which we lived. There was no race, no color, no gender. Whether you were gay or not was not an issue. But then AIDS came and people started separating everything.

Of the rare blacks in rock music of the 1980s, Clemente thinks that structural racism today is the same as it was then.

— They empowered the blacks, but also the violent policemen. Today, I’m scared of my kids doing the same shit I used to do.

Lulu Santos, on the other hand, who performed the songs “Devisão, California” and “Tesouros da Juventude” on the soundtrack of “Menino do Rio” and debuted on an LP in 82 with “Temposmoderns”, is the peacemaker between what was and what it will be:

— I’m more about seeing life better in the future. What survives in 2021 is the hopeful tone of “Modern Times”. Because this one, yes, is the last one that must sleep.

Clearing the story out

The first big test event of outdoor culture in Rio since the beginning of the pandemic, the festival “Rock Brasil 40 Anos” takes place between Wednesday and November 1st, at the CCBB. The main attraction is the shows for 2,500 people, on a stage set up in Praça da Pira, in Candelária. Frejat, Barão Vermelho, Leoni, Leo Jaime, Dinho Ouro Preto, Fernanda Abreu, Ira!, Marina Lima and Camisa de Vênus are some of the names cast on the stage.

Inocentes and Fausto Fawcett also present pocket shows at this festival, which also offers screenings of films about Brazilian rock, exhibitions (of plastic arts, photos and multimedia), musical sessions (such as those about Cazuza, Renato Russo and Cássia Eller), as well as lectures with producer, lyricist and journalist Nelson Motta.