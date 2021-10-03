Synopsis at 6 pm, Monday (4): Luísa gets scared when she gets sick and fears for the baby

In the chapter that will be aired on Monday, 4, in the soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, on Globo, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will go through a tense moment, after having told Pedro II (Selton Mello) that is pregnant with the monarch. Currently, the two have a secret affair so as not to publicly tarnish the imperial family’s image.

When she gets home, after having been out on the street, Luísa starts to feel sick. She quickly leans on one of the pillars of her house, with her hands on her stomach, which will make Justina (Cinnara Lela) very scared.

“Countess! What’s wrong?!” Justina will ask the countess. Desperate and frightened by what is happening, Luísa replies: “I’m bleeding, Justina! I’m losing my baby!”