Synopsis at 6 pm, Monday (4): Luísa gets scared when she gets sick and fears for the baby

In the chapter that will be aired on Monday, 4, in the soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, on Globo, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will go through a tense moment, after having told Pedro II (Selton Mello) that is pregnant with the monarch. Currently, the two have a secret affair so as not to publicly tarnish the imperial family’s image.
When she gets home, after having been out on the street, Luísa starts to feel sick. She quickly leans on one of the pillars of her house, with her hands on her stomach, which will make Justina (Cinnara Lela) very scared.
“Countess! What’s wrong?!” Justina will ask the countess. Desperate and frightened by what is happening, Luísa replies: “I’m bleeding, Justina! I’m losing my baby!”
Check out the summary of the chapter released by TV Globo:
Dolores doesn’t open her bedroom door for Tonico. Zayla is disappointed when Samuel insists on waiting for the wedding to sleep with her. Vitória rebels against Quinzinho when she finds out that she is bankrupt. Lota blackmails Tonico in exchange for helping him with Dolores.
Luísa tells Pedro that she will not allow the emperor to take over her baby. Bernardinho tries to conquer Leopoldina. Teresa disagrees with Luisa’s nomination for Isabel’s suitor. Samuel gets his job with Mauá. Luísa has a bleed.