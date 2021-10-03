Synopsis of Monday 7, Monday (4): Antônia discovers curious clue about the investigation of Mirella’s accident

In the chapter of this Monday, 4, of the 7 pm soap opera ‘Pega Pega’, Antônia will have a conversation with Monteiro (Jorge Lucas) about the accident of Mirella (Marina Rigueira) and will learn about a curious detail about the case: the death of expert at the time the accident investigation was taking place. “When they were finishing the investigation”, reveals Monteiro.

– Check out the latest articles from the Updated Portal about the telenovela ‘Império’

“You knew the expert who made the report and who photographed Mirella’s accident”, comments Antônia. “We worked for a while. He was an excellent professional. Young. Everyone was shaken by his death”, answers Monteiro.

The inspector was asked if the expert was ill and heard from Monteiro: “Nothing, I had it with Gilberto the day before, it was excellent. I was planning to close this case and travel with his wife.”

Monteiro remembers that the expert was found in the “bathroom of a restaurant after drinking until he fell”. Soon, Antonia is interested in the cause of death and Monteiro says: “They said it was mechanical asphyxia. It seems that Gilberto choked on his own vomit.”

Domenico’s girlfriend (Marcos Veras) ends up asking if the expert was killed. “If you have any doubts about the Mirella Ribeiro case, it’s better to investigate”, warns Monteiro.