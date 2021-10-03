Synopsis of Monday 7, Monday (4): Antônia discovers curious clue about the investigation of Mirella’s accident

In the chapter of this Monday, 4, of the 7 pm soap opera ‘Pega Pega’, Antônia will have a conversation with Monteiro (Jorge Lucas) about the accident of Mirella (Marina Rigueira) and will learn about a curious detail about the case: the death of expert at the time the accident investigation was taking place. “When they were finishing the investigation”, reveals Monteiro.
“You knew the expert who made the report and who photographed Mirella’s accident”, comments Antônia. “We worked for a while. He was an excellent professional. Young. Everyone was shaken by his death”, answers Monteiro.
The inspector was asked if the expert was ill and heard from Monteiro: “Nothing, I had it with Gilberto the day before, it was excellent. I was planning to close this case and travel with his wife.”
Monteiro remembers that the expert was found in the “bathroom of a restaurant after drinking until he fell”. Soon, Antonia is interested in the cause of death and Monteiro says: “They said it was mechanical asphyxia. It seems that Gilberto choked on his own vomit.”
Domenico’s girlfriend (Marcos Veras) ends up asking if the expert was killed. “If you have any doubts about the Mirella Ribeiro case, it’s better to investigate”, warns Monteiro.
Check out the chapter summary for this Monday, 4:
Malagueta and Julio face off. Eric is startled by the budget for the party Bebeth wants to throw for hotel employees. Neide accuses Sandra Helena of a thief. Bebeth comments to Luiza that she distrusts Malagueta. Rúbia likes to know that Pedrinho will open a store.
Douglas tells Sandra Helena that she will no longer be able to stay at the hotel. Sandra Helena returns to Dulcina’s house. Tânia encourages Lourenço not to give up on Luiza. Monteiro tells Antônia that he has important information to share.