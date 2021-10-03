Talisca in Corinthians? See the chance for the deal to happen

Credit: Disclosure/Besiktas

Amid rumors about Paulinho’s possible return to 2022, Corinthians fans came across another important speculation midweek involving the possible signing of Anderson Talisca, a midfielder who currently plays for Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, and recently revealed the desire to wear Timon’s shirt.

According to journalist Samir Carvalho, on the Café do Setorista channel, despite the rumors, there are no conversations by the player. “A source that I trust the world told me that there is nothing in relation to Talisca at Corinthians today. If there will be any negotiations next year or in a few years, I don’t know, that’s another story. Talisca has already revealed the desire to play for Corinthians and has said several times that he is a Corinthians fan. I confirmed that there is nothing to Talisca. What’s going on now is smoke,” said the journalist.

Check out the full video:

In an interview with ESPN a few weeks ago, Talisca spoke about his desire to play for Corinthians. “I’m Bahia, I’m Bahia, I’m from Bahia… But a club I’m a fan of, and I’ve always made that clear when I defended Bahia: I dream of wearing the Corinthians shirt. I always had this dream, my father knows, my mother knows, my whole family knows. When I played for Bahia, I already gave an interview saying that”.

It’s worth remembering that Talisca has a contract with Al-Nassr until June 2024, and according to Yahoo Sports, the player has a bond with earnings of 4 million euros tax-free per season, in other words, around R$ 24.8 million per year, or R$ 2 million per month.

Read too:

Willian tells why he returned to Corinthians: “I exposed my feelings”

Willian says Mourinho tried to take him to Rome before hitting Corinthians

Does it fit on your team? Paulinho had an astronomical salary in Saudi Arabia; see the values

Manchester City player admits idolatry of Neymar: “I saw videos since the time of Santos”

Anderson Talisca reveals the club of the heart where he wants to play when he returns to Brazil: “I dream of wearing the shirt”

Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes: see how much of the Corinthians payroll was left with the reinforcements

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports