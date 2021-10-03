That it! Atlético-MG denies that the wife of an Argentine star has betrayed him with a Brazilian medallion | Sport



Rio – The official profile of Atlético-MG made a publication to deny a rumor that has spread on social networks in recent days. The club from Minas denied that the Argentine midfielder’s wife, Nacho Fernández, betrayed him with striker Diego Costa. Both are big stars of the athletic cast.

“The Clube Atlético Mineiro and its athletes Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández were harassed by an absolutely frivolous, lying and malicious post, made on social networks. It is, therefore, fake news, whose sole purpose is to destabilize the team , who is the leader of the Brasileirão and disputes the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil,” said the official statement.

In addition, the Minas Gerais club promised legal action against the author of the false information. “The Club will deploy all the necessary resources to identify the author of this crime, who will suffer harsh and severe judicial measures, in order to repair the damage caused to those involved”, says the statement.

Nacho Fernández has been married to Juli Lombardi for 11 years. The 31-year-old Argentine arrived at Atlético-MG at the beginning of the season and is one of the highlights of the leader of the Brazilian Championship. Born in Brazil, 32-year-old Diego Costa made his career in Spain and is a newcomer to the Minas Gerais club.