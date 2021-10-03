The actor Caike Luna, from ‘Zorra Total’, who was fighting cancer dies

the comedian Katiúscia Canoro communicated the actor’s death on their social networks Caike Luna, this Sunday morning (3). He worked on the defunct program ‘total Zorra‘, gives TV Globo, where he was partner of the actress in the character of Lady Kate. “It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure,” wrote Katiúscia on social media.

Caike was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer, which attacks the lymphatic system. He had been on treatment for the disease since April. In addition to Zorra Total, Caike was also part of the cast of the shows ‘Baby e Rose’, ‘Xilindró’ and ‘Treme Treme’. He also participated in the films ‘Casa da Mãe Joana 2’ and ‘O Bolo’.

In April, he had talked about the disease on his social networks. “I don’t like real life very much. I prefer to be imagining things for a private world that I try to keep uncorrupted. I like to believe that people are good and want each other well. I feed on the other’s true emotion. From your laughter whenever and when convenient or necessary, from your crying. I like to invent people who make people laugh by identifying with their people. Pretend that real life can be as I imagine it. And it exists for me, because I believe. Being happy is a promise, even if sometimes we have to cry a little. We cannot let reality hijack our ability to fly just by closing our eyes. She will always try.

“When this real-life virus hit my house and took my father, I was sad, I lost weight, I lost a little of my gift for deceiving. I thought it was sadness, but it was an accumulation of this fear of life as it is. In a little while I’ll put in a catheter to start a treatment for a Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that inhabited me while I was deceiving. Real life. Any message, send me through Jesus, the Christ… I will be sedated… but He, with me and with whoever believes, never sleeps. So wake up to spit that time mooes!”, he finished.

