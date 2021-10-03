the analysis of the excited Cuca

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points conquered, Atlético-MG will use Sunday to dry Palmeiras and Flamengo, direct competitors for the cup of the most important competition in the country, who need the victory not to see Alvinegro continue with important fat at the top of the table.

After the 1-0 victory over Internacional, in a game played this Saturday (2), at Mineirão, coach Cuca highlighted the importance of the triumph over Colorado and the stone placed in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Libertadores earlier this week what happened.

“My biggest challenge is trying to keep what we’re doing. If we’ve played 22 matches and we’re over 83, 84% at home and 66, 67% away, we have to keep close to that. Why don’t we keep it close. Is that if we are going to repeat the same opponents and doing the same type of work? We don’t have to think that it can go wrong. Today was a key game and this victory will restore our confidence,” said the Atletico commander.

“This victory today was magnificent. Today there were 17 games left for us, 10 at home and 7 away. Things are moving forward and we have to keep going, with decisive games. We’re not going to win all of them, we’re going to have one stumbling block or another, but that is part of the context. We cannot take it off the rail for one thing or another. Things are well underway,” he added.

In the next Wednesday (6), Atlético-MG faces Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. The duel, scheduled for 19:00 (GMT), will be valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. With clearance after the triumph over Inter, the players of Galo only re-present themselves on Monday (4) to the coach Cuca.