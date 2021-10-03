The Anonymous Voices of the Nuremberg Trials That Convicted the Nazis | International

This October 1, 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the reading of the sentences of Nazi war criminals in the Nuremberg Trials, which took place over the ten months that lasted the sessions of the International Military Tribunal, organized by the allied countries, winners of the war. Trials against many other Nazi criminals would continue for several years in specific cases that led to the prosecution of judges, doctors… but the main effect of that unusual international criminal justice had already occurred then in really record time, considering the huge amount of documents that needed to be provided, the unfolding of the oral hearings and the deliberations between judges and prosecutors from different countries (United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union and France), as well as from different legal traditions (that of Roman law, in force on the continent European law, including in the country to which the defendants belonged), and the law of Anglo-Saxon countries.

A factor that immediately jumps out and is reflected in part in films like Trial in Nuremberg (Stanley Kramer, 1961) is that the accused and the representatives of the allied powers spoke different languages ​​and could not understand each other directly, much less deliberate on intricate criminal issues around legal and jurisdictional concepts that were being defined during the unfolding of the process . Therefore, I want to highlight here the role played by the men and women who acted as interpreters in this process, without whom linguistic understanding would not have been possible.

Betty Stark, secretary to Colonel Telford Taylor, with one of the devices to hear the translation of the trial sessions. BETTMANN ARCHIVE (Bettmann Archive)

Three were the main challenges faced by these people, often forgotten in history books, who served as linguistic and cultural links, working for the first time on this scale as simultaneous interpreters. The first challenge was to have sufficient linguistic and cultural knowledge to translate the complex terminology, with difficult, if not impossible, equivalences, in an environment as imposing as a military court, amidst the still smoking wreckage of war. This complexity sometimes stemmed from a matter as simple as keeping in mind that, as recommended by supervisor of interpreters, Ernst Peter Uiberall, the word “ja” in German should not immediately be translated “yes” in the other three languages ​​(English, French and Russian), in response to a question from the prosecution, because the respondents used this expression to imply that they had understood what was asked of them, not to declare their guilt in the matter that the prosecutor at the time was questioning them.

It was one thing to know the languages ​​very well — each interpreter usually only worked between two languages, no more — and another thing was to be able to understand very different registers, which could range from tortuous legal reasoning constructed in an elaborate language to crude expressions of a concentration camp chief. It was also sometimes difficult to decipher accents far removed from those used in schools, as happened with the interpreter Marie-France Skuncke when she did not understand the pronunciation of the British judge Lawrence when he said in Latin “You quoque, fili mi?” (“You too, my son?”).

The second challenge derived from one of the basic principles of the interpreting profession as it is understood today —to whose definition and subsequent consolidation the Nuremberg process decisively contributed—, that is, the neutrality in the oral transmission of interventions or texts that were translated at the exact time of their presentation. It was not easy to interpret amidst the tension that breathed in that palace of justice, not only between the defendants (supported by their lawyers) and the prosecutors or judges of the powers that had just waged war against them, but also between the allies, between which was already felt the dawn of the specter of the Cold War.

Soviet interpreters were directly accountable to their authorities, and any slip that compromised Stalinist orthodoxy could have grave consequences for those who committed it. In the group of interpreters of the allies there were people, like Peter Less and Armand Jacoubovitch, who had lost a good part of their family because of the accused, whose words had to be translated orally. Interpreter Genia Rosoff had recently left the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Maintaining integrity and balance in the face of those responsible for the atrocities that so brutally disrupted their lives was not within the reach of all who took on the task. And not everyone was able to withstand this test.

The third challenge was that of professional preparation, which included the practice of translating orally between languages ​​and also doing this in the simultaneous modality. Very few of those who acted as interpreters were trained to do so. It is true that some had just passed through the Geneva School of Translators and Interpreters, where only consecutive interpreting was given at that time, the dominant modality in institutions based in that city, in the League of Nations and in the International Labor Organization. But there were even fewer interpreters with some experience of interpreting and almost none had practiced the simultaneous modality. It was the French-American colonel Léon Dostert who convinced US prosecutor Jackson that the simultaneous experiment would work. This would allow the defendants to be processed as quickly as possible, always following due process, so that the lawsuit would have an effectiveness that would have been much reduced if they had chosen the consecutive modality, that is, to interpret the speeches successively, and not simultaneous.

When Göring said that the interpreters were shortening his life, he knew what he was saying because, if the process had taken place in a row, it would have lasted at least three years and not the 10 months it lasted. The experiment required the assembly of sound equipment and the hiring, against the clock, of interpreters capable of working in such a heavy environment, simultaneously and under the spotlight of all users of its services, which included not only the direct participants of the process —defendants, defense, prosecution, witnesses, judges, stenographers, technicians…—, as well as international public opinion, which followed through correspondents and news of the trials: millions of people heard the sentences handed down by Judge Lawrence in English , but the recipients of them heard them in German in the voice of the interpreter Wolfe Frank, who in 1937 had to flee Germany, from those whose convictions he was pronouncing.

Ernst Peter Uiberall told me almost 25 years ago: “Without us the process would not have been possible and yet we are hardly mentioned in the minutes or in publications about the process”. Here, I wanted to mention them so that they don’t forget that the milestone that Nuremberg represented in the history of international criminal justice could not have occurred without the participation of those interpreters.

Jesus Baigorri Jalón is a former United Nations interpreter and author of the book The interpretation of conferences: the birth of a profession. From Paris to Nuremberg’ (Editora Comares).

