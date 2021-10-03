“The Central Bank and all economists missed their predictions”

× Reproduction/TV Estadão

The Central Bank and Brazilian economists were wrong in their forecasts for the Brazilian economy last year and for 2021. The statement was made by the chief economist of Genial Investimentos, José Márcio Camargo…

In an interview with the antagonist, he stated that both market analysts and BC directors failed to predict that inflation would increase in Brazil and worldwide throughout 2021.

“No one was right that this process of interruption of the production chains would happen and would generate global inflation. Our inflation and growth problem is not related to demand. It’s a supply issue. And economists understand little about supply. Offer is related to long-term renovations to increase productivity. Demand is just delivering the money to people and they go there and buy it”, he said.

Has public indebtedness worried investors?

Brazil has a complicated fiscal problem. The debt-to-GDP ratio is very high by emerging country standards. Here the debt reaches 80% of GDP and the average for the merged countries is close to 50%. But in 2021 Brazil’s fiscal data has been relatively positive. The increase in mandatory spending has been smaller than expected, mainly due to the pension reform. The freezing of civil servants’ salaries, faster-than-expected economic growth and higher inflation have contributed to this process. This combination has caused the ratio between public debt and GDP to decrease in 2021, or contrary to what was expected at the end of 2020. The market expected that public indebtedness would be closer to 100%. These are very positive data.

And why is the data positive?

Fundamentally, the data is positive because there is a thing called spending caps. With rising revenues, driven by higher-than-expected economic growth in 2021, the government has to use these resources to pay off debt. Without the spending cap, resources from increased tax collection could be used to increase public spending. And that would raise public debt in relation to GDP. What anchors investors’ perception that there is some fiscal austerity is the existence of the spending ceiling.

And why is there uncertainty among investors with economic growth in 2022?

There is always a threat to the spending ceiling and that is a problem. There are threats to the ceiling with the increase in spending on court orders, with debates about the extension of emergency aid, with the possibility of the government creating Auxílio Brasil to replace Bolsa Família. These threats generate fear among investors that the ceiling will be breached and Brazil will lose its fiscal anchor. The boat is docked, through the roof of gasttos. Given the crisis and storm environment at sea, the boat would have been without the ceiling on expenses and crashing on a rock. As soon as investors perceive the situation. Therefore, there is an increase in fiscal risk, which generates exchange devaluation, which creates uncertainty and puts pressure on the inflation rate.

Will inflation subside in 2022?

Our scenario predicts that the inflation rate will end the year at 8.5% and will drop to 4.1% in 2022. We expect the BC to take the Selic rate to 9% per year at the beginning of next year. This scenario has an important assumption. He assumes that most of the exogenous shocks that are currently affecting the world economy and are highly inflationary will diminish. The inflationary issue is not a Brazilian problem. It’s a worldwide problem. It is more related to exogenous shocks over which central banks have no control. These are price shocks for metallic, agricultural and energy commodities. There is a problem on the supply side. There was a disruption in production chains and this reduced the supply of goods and inputs to the world economy.

Why did this happen?

At the beginning of the pandemic, regardless of whether it was correct or not, the “stay home to save lives” policy caused the production process of many companies to be interrupted. Companies sent workers home, laid off employees, and broke contracts with suppliers. In short, they interrupted the flow of production chains. At the same time, governments adopted extraordinarily aggressive fiscal policies to transfer income to people who became unemployed. I’m not questioning whether it was right or not right. I think to save lives, the only solution was this. The problem is that this caused the production chains to be interrupted, reducing the supply of goods. At the same time, governments were making very aggressive fiscal policies to prevent people from starving to death. This kept demand buoyed. As people couldn’t leave the house, the demand for services dropped a lot, there was a surplus of income and people started to consume more goods. People bought more television, more cars, furniture, refrigerators. This created an excess of demand for goods, generating a very important change in the inflation structure. Over the past 40 years, industrial goods have systematically registered deflation. Inflation was concentrated in the services sector. With the pandemic, the reverse is happening. The interruption in the production chains in the production of goods caused the supply to collapse. Services inflation is low. And this will not be resolved in the short term because the return of production processes will take time. You have to rehire a worker, rehire a supplier, find new suppliers.

When will the price increase slow down?

With the increase in interest rates by the Central Bank, demand should decrease and we will have less inflationary pressure. Our scenario assumes less pressure from the prices of industrial goods.

Will reduced demand affect economic growth in 2022?

It will affect. We have a very positive growth scenario in 2021, expecting a 5.4% increase in GDP. This growth is very concentrated in the services sector and in commerce. The population is almost all vaccinated with one dose and almost 50% of people have already taken two doses. People are itching to get out of the house, itching to consume services. Go to the bar, to the restaurant, to the football stadiums, to chat with friends. When people feel safe to leave the house, the feeling of well-being will change completely. This means an increase in demand and growth. Christmas promises. The end of the year promises. And that should continue through 2022. Now, on the other hand, the higher interest rate reduces demand. With that, we have a growth projection in 2022 between 1.6% and 2%. We will have a Selci of 9% and inflation at 5%. The real interest will be around 5%, well above the neutral interest rate of the Brazilian economy. This will generate a slowdown in the economy.

Will the job market recover?

The job market is coming back strong. PNAD, from IBGE, has a time lag in relation to Caged. The two-month difference is relevant. If you look at the data, the job market is creating jobs in the commerce and service sector. And there’s a positive side to that. These sectors have a large concentration of workers who are now informal, less qualified, with lower wages, who are the ones who suffer most from the pandemic. They require face-to-face work. With the improvement of the pandemic, these people will return to work with a formal contract and this will reduce inequalities.

Did the Central Bank make a mistake in reducing the interest rate too much during the pandemic?

I think 99.9% of economists were wrong. Between May and June 2020, everyone predicted an inflation rate of 1.5% and 2%. All predicted a recession with a 10% drop in GDP. There was a prediction of a disaster. Nobody was right that this process of interruption of the production chains would happen and would generate global inflation. Our inflation and growth problem is not related to demand. It’s a supply issue. And economists understand little about supply. Offer is related to long-term renovations to increase productivity. Demand is just handing over the money to the people they go there and buy it. Since Kaynes, an economist only knows about demand. It’s hard to see an economist concerned about supply. The Central Bank and all economists missed their predictions. Virtually all economists are wrong. I don’t remember economists who estimated high inflation and that the recession would be less.

