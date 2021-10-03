The dream of Series C for JEC is over

Tricolor won in normal time, missed three penalties and is eliminated from the D Series of the Brazilian Championship

The dream ended in a melancholy way and, in the middle of Arena Joinville, after a great match, JEC was eliminated by Uberlândia after winning 2-1 in normal time, losing 3-1 on penalties, ending their participation in Serie D , bids farewell to the dream of Series C and finds himself without a calendar in the second half of 2022.

The Tricolor needed the victory. And he won, but in normal time. In penalty kicks, there were three wastes and with each shot that stopped in the hands of goalkeeper Roballo, on the crossbar or out, the dream flowed through the hands of the tricolor crowd.

With changes in the first team, JEC went up and, offensively, scored the first goal after just two minutes, with Tadeu. In a good play on the left, Uelber opened, crossed and the forward swerved to score the first.

The second came with Naldo. After taking a corner kick on the right, Naldo dodged it to expand the score. With Edson Ratinho stretched out on the right wing, the Tricolor managed to be very aggressive, created several chances to score, but failed in the final touch.

The soccer maxim that “those who don’t do it, take it” appeared in the 32nd minute. The lateral Kellyton opened from the right and kicked cross, in the right angle of the goalkeeper Rafael Pascoal, who had no chance to avoid the goal from Minas Gerais.

Coach Leandro Zago moved the team, which continued offensive and playing in search of the goal, but Uberlândia closed and made life difficult for Tricolor.

Time passed and, with 2-1 on the scoreboard, the decision was, once again, for the penalty shootout, but this time, the defeat was on the tricolor side. With Xavier, Edson Ratinho and Tadeu wasting the shots and only Jaques converting the shot, JEC saw Uberlândia miss just one and celebrate the classification at Arena Joinville.

In normal time, 2-1 for JEC, on penalties, 3-1 for Uberlândia and Tricolor bitter, once again, the elimination of Serie D. Without access, the team is, again, “no series” for dispute in 2022.