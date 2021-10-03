The end of the epidemic that has not ended in life, work and health – 10/02/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

The train company in Greater São Paulo counts the number of times it seized goods from street vendors in wagons and stations. In August 2018 and 2019, there had been an average of about 6,000 seizures. By August 2021, the number had dropped to an eighth, some 700.

A lot of street vendors disappeared because even fewer people ride the train. In August 2019, 60 million people boarded CPTM trains. Last August, 40 million, down a third. In Metro, the decrease was greater, 47%. On city buses, also a third. The social isolation statistic of the São Paulo government indicates, however, that the state has returned to the level of March 2020.

Where are the people? Many are out of work, but this drop in mobility for the poorest in general has been great even for the huge unemployment. Life in cities and at work has changed or degraded, we still don’t understand how.

In a way, the epidemic is over: it appears less in the headlines or in the hottest topics on social media. In São Paulo, the bars are lively and the traffic jam now feels like it always does. There are dinners, poorly disguised parties and even new dating, which fill gaps in the epidemic of separations. They are superficial impressions of a privileged life, in which the impression that “it’s already done” spread once and for all, reinforced by the dangerous idea of ​​“I’m already vaccinated” and by the repulsive motto of “I deserve it”. But the epidemic only ends when it ends, the risk of outbreaks is on the horizon and disgrace is in front of the muzzle. Think about the old people: of every 50 people over 70 in São Paulo, one died of Covid. Not over yet.

The number of employed people is the lowest since 2012. There are 89 million, still 4.5 million less than in mid-2019. The sum of all income from work in the country is still 6% lower than in 2019. The number of families without income rose from 25% of the total, pre-pandemic, to 28.5%, given by IPEA.

Many are not even looking for work. Consider the “participation rate”: the number of people in the workforce (employed or looking for a job) divided by those 14 and older. Before the epidemic, this rate was around 61.5%. It is at 58.2%. Not much difference? That’s more than 5.8 million people out of the game.

In September, 16,275 people died in Covid, about 543 a day. In April’s greatest terror, there were 2,747 a day; in February, when vaccination was minimal, 1,088. But the daily average of deaths has stopped falling in the last fortnight.

Of the vaccinated population in the country (12 years or more), 84.9% have already taken a dose, 52% have been vaccinated at all. Still, a lot of people die, a sign of a virus circling wildly.

Vaccination stopped accelerating. Since July, there are 1.5 million doses per day. But since July, the number of vaccines available per month has increased by more than 50%. At the current rate, the country would vaccinate “everyone” only in mid-December.

At the end of the year, the effect of immunization begins to diminish for many people. Has the epidemic been brought under control by then? Now there will be people in football stadiums, concerts, fairs, hotels, planes. There is a risk of “release surges”.

The country does not discuss other strategies to contain the virus and how to deal with the consequences to the body and mind of Covid. What will the 2022 vaccination be like? Hunger is treated in the Bolsonaro-Guedes way, in a cruel, inhuman and degrading way.

​Indignation has become resigned anger for many; for many others, the collective and “solidarity” commotion of 2020, real or marketed, turns into a petty adaptation. Are there any new ideas about life? It might be. But it looks like she’s still waiting for the virus to go away before she leaves the house.​