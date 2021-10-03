The Farm 13: Dynho’s team rebuts criticism after dancer sharing bed with peanuts; Mirella explains deleted post

Another night out in “A Fazenda 13” which is causing a stir… With the arrival of Lary Bottino at the house this morning (2), the pedestrians had to shift at bedtime. Dynho Alves ended up sharing one of the beds with Sthefane Matos and Mileide Mihaile, and the decision generated buzz in the networks. Some netizens pointed out that the boy had disrespected his wife, MC Mirella. Others, of course, thought it was all an exaggeration and came out in defense of the participants.

Faced with the repercussion, the dancer’s team spoke about the case, this Saturday afternoon (2). “It’s boring to come talk about it, but it’s necessary! Friendship does not choose color, race, gender, sexual orientation. Friendship just happens! Don’t trivialize it!”, began the text, published on Instagram.

Next, it was reiterated that both Dynho and the two people involved in the situation live relationships outside the reality: “The only thing we see there are 3 committed people out here, who respect their relationships and who had an affinity and are being friends. We also see a man who knows how to treat, politely, be affectionate, fun, without harassing or disturbing any woman.”

Finally, the post reinforced that everyone there are just good friends. “A real friendship just needs to have honesty, respect, fidelity and affection, and that’s why even men and women with all their differences can be real friends!”, ended the statement. Look:

remember the case

The pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” were surprised during this night’s party (2), with the arrival of Lary Bottino, who entered the game to fill the vacancy of the dropout MC Medrado. With a new participant in the house, the inmates needed to reorganize so that everyone had a place to sleep.

Dynho, Sthefane and Mileide ended up sharing one of the beds. At first, the dancer lay in the opposite direction to the girls, leaving his feet close to the face of the Bahia influencer. Both, however, did not feel comfortable with the position and the dancer ended up turning to the same side as his colleagues.

Out here, the duo’s decision divided opinions. The names of Dynho and Sthe were even among the most commented subjects on Twitter. Some netizens accused the pair of disrespecting their respective partners, as both are committed. Others, of course, thought it was all an exaggeration and came out in defense of the participants.

In the midst of all this, Mirella published a story asking fans not to charge her for placements. “Yeah, I’m looking at the ‘Farm’ stuff, but stop bugging me that I have nothing to do with what so-and-so does. Thanks for sending. Sometimes it’s gone. I cannot keep up with PlayPlus. And then you send me, show me… But you don’t cover me for positions or thoughts. I do not have anything to say. Thank you so much for understanding”, she declared in the story, which was soon deleted.

This afternoon, the artist went back to using her social networks to clarify that the deleted post was not related to the events involving her husband. “What I posted yesterday was before the party and everything happened, ok? Then I deleted it, because it no longer made sense for me to keep giving some explanation, any positioning. Anyway, let it be clear”, declared. Watch: