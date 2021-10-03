‘The Farm 13’: Victor Igoh manifests after Sthe and Dynho spend the night together | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Victor Igoh vents his wife’s betrayal accusations on Record’s reality show

Victor Igoh, boyfriend of Sthe Matos, spoke out after controversy generated on social media, suggesting that the influencer could have betrayed him with fellow inmate, Dynho Alves, when both shared the same bed after the night of party in “A Fazenda ”, from RecordTV.

Reality fans pointed out some movements in bed during the night and suggested that the influencer would be cheating on her boyfriend with the musician, who is married to funk girl Mirella.

On Instagram, Victor decided to speak out and posted some photos of the couple and their children, in which he asked: “Who said it would be easy? Who said it wouldn’t cause discomfort?”.

And he continued with the outburst: “Yeah, I already knew that any new challenge, we would have to work harder to make things continue to work out. No harm will come out of what has the hands of God, that’s what I believe”, he said.

“As long as there is Faith and I believe that what God has united has a purpose greater and stronger than any adversity, I will not let go of your hands and I will spare no effort to protect what was built brick by brick that was our family,” he concluded.