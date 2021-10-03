The Farm: Mc Gui and Rico Melquiades wash dirty clothes. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

During a poolside DR this Saturday night (2), MC GUI and Rich Melquiades wash dirty clothes. The funkeiro said he is your biggest opponent in the game. That’s because of the conflicts they’ve had inside the house. But does not stop there. The singer also recalled embarrassing situations in which the ex-On Vacation with the Ex was rude, rude or spoke ill of him.

“You used words several times that disrespected me. Before we talked, you changed, you said a lot of things to me, but in this last one I realized that you had something personal with me because of your words and the way you treated me. From then on, you became my biggest adversary”, he pondered MC GUI.

In response, Rico summarized all the relationships in the game as opponents, since the objective is to win 1.5 million reais. However, MC GUI once again explained that this is not the case. After all, in each field you have to choose who to defend or not.

In this way, the native of Alagoas has already made plans for the next farm. According to him, he will have 11 votes for sure, as he has already counted seven in the last hot seat – which caused yet another series of controversies in the house. Despite this, it may not be necessary for colleagues to vote, since Gui Araújo has plans to nominate the comedian.

Rico Melquíades once again polemics in A Fazenda 13. Photo: Reproduction/PlayPlus

Since it provoked a punishment in the house, Rich Melquiades got involved in different conflicts within the rural reality. The participant received seven votes from pedestrians for a farm, which revolted him. Still, it went through other conflicts. For example, with MC GUI.

The return of Dayane Mello from “Roça” caused the atmosphere to heat up. It all started as soon as the model returned to her headquarters in extreme happiness, screaming “I’m back” and being hugged by Rico and Aline Mineiro. In the midst of the party, the duo took the opportunity to provoke the “group” MC GUI, Victor Pecoraro, Erasmus Viana and other pawns who cheered against the brunette.

This didn’t make the crowd very happy, but then Rico decided to give it a very direct nudge. “Suck it, MC Gui,” he yelled. The funkeiro, however, preferred to lower his head and wait for the result of the hot seat knowing that he would lose one of his friends, bil or little mussun – the last being eliminated.

EXCUSE REQUEST

When tempers subsided, Rico decided to apologize to MC Gui in front of everyone in the living room. “Guys, what I said “suck, MC Gui” wasn’t despising anyone’s fans, no. It was because I wanted Day to come back.”

“Normal, bro. I also have my opinion”, replied MC Gui. “I don’t want to lessen anyone’s cheering,” Rico added.

Tati Breaks Shack, who was there, was bothered by Rico’s attitude of causing and then trying to redeem himself, and said that he thought such behavior was strange.

“Guys, this is a game and it’s gone, right. But it’s very easy for people to come wanting to redeem themselves when it comes close to live.”

