The most brutal series on Netflix for those who loved Round 6

Round 6 debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, and it didn’t take long to become a true global phenomenon. In addition to dominating the platform’s international Top 10, and establishing itself as the most watched series in countless countries, the South Korean production drew attention to other excellent projects from Netflix. We list below 7 series perfect for those who have already marathoned Round 6: violent productions and full of twists.

In Round 6, a mysterious man portrayed offers an 8-digit phone card to protagonist Seong Gi-hun and other desperate people.

Advertising Unable to load ad

He instructs the characters to call the phone and participate in a fatal game – in which contestants stake their lives in exchange for a billion-dollar prize.

See below for the best violent series on Netflix that have everything to win over Round 6 fans.

Alice in Borderland

Among the Netflix series, Alice in Borderland is the closest to Round 6. Like the South Korean production, the series has deadly games at the center of its plot, although it approaches them in a post-apocalyptic setting. Based on a manga, the Japanese series debuted on the platform in late 2020, and it didn’t take long to be renewed for the 2nd season.

After a mysterious incident causes almost everyone in Tokyo to disappear, protagonist Ryohei Arisu and his best friends are forced to participate in terrible games with life and death consequences.

sweet home

Sweet Home is another South Korean production marked by scenes of extreme violence and total brutality. The series is based on an online comic created by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan and focuses on the story of young Cha Hyun-soo. The protagonist loses his entire family in a tragic accident and moves to a new apartment to start a new life.

The character’s intentions are quickly thwarted after the announcement of the spread of a mysterious new virus. Sweet Home reveals that the virus turns people into monsters based on their personal desires. In his apartment complex, Cha is forced to discover which of his neighbors are monsters and which ones still maintain human consciousness.

slasher

Slasher is for those who like stories with a good dose of blood and violence. Inspired by movies in the style of Friday the 13th and Halloween, the anthology always follows a masked killer in each season, respectively: “The Executioner”, “Guilty Party” and “Solstice”.

The Canadian production isn’t afraid to shock audiences with some of TV’s most creative deaths. Seasons are unconnected, and can be viewed separately or together, regardless of order.

Cherry Flavor Revenge

Created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, based on the book of the same name, Cherry Flavored Revenge debuted on Netflix in August 2021, and won over fans with its impressive visual style and psychedelic violence. Unlike other items on this list, the horror production brings scenes of brutality with a bewildering elegance.

Marked by a vibrant color palette – a la Suspiria by Dario Argento – Revenge Flavor Cereja tells the story Lisa Nova, a young aspiring filmmaker, who moves to Los Angeles in search of her new project. However, what should be the change of dreams turns out to be a real nightmare, with zombies, curses, professional assassins and more.

Tress

If you like violent series and appreciate the visual style of anime, Trese is the perfect option. The series is based on a comic book from the Philippines, produced by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and was a big hit on Netflix with its supernatural plot and impressive cast of voices.

“In Manila, where supernatural forces dominate the criminal world, Alexandra Trese’s duty is to keep the peace – but a storm is approaching,” states the production synopsis. The 6-episode anime features a plot based on Filipino folklore, in which a detective faces the underworld of criminals, full of malevolent creatures that disguise themselves among humans.

kingdom

Also produced in South Korea, Kingdom transports action, terror and violence to the medieval era. Called “The Walking Dead” Korean by many people, the production surpasses the tension level of the American series. One of Kingdom’s main assets lies in its characters, charismatic and interesting.

“The deceased King comes back to life, and a mysterious plague begins to spread. The Prince must face terrible enemies to discover a mysterious scheme and save his people”, states the official synopsis. The series already has 2 seasons and a film-prologue on Netflix (Ashin of the Dead).

the detainee

Set in the world of drug cartels, The Detainee is not for the faint of heart. The American series – but with the plot told in Spanish – is recommended only for people over 18, mainly due to its high level of violence.

The Detainee follows the story of Lázaro Mendoza, a former US Marine who enters La Rotunda, a Mexican maximum security prison, under the false identity of Dante Pardo. Your mission? Infiltrate a dangerous faction of prisoners that operates inside the prison and is made up of the main suspects of the teenage daughter of an American judge.