The renowned guitarist Sebastião Tapajós dies in Santarém | Santarém and Region

Guitarist Sebastião Pena Marcião, artistically known as Sebastião Tapajós, died this Saturday (02) in a private hospital in Santarém, west of Pará, victim of an acute myocardial infarction. The renowned musician in Brazil and Europe was 79 years old.

The death of Sebastião Tapajós leaves a huge gap in the artistic world, but his musical contribution will be remembered by this and future generations.

Since the guitarist’s death was confirmed, dozens of expressions of grief have been shared on social sites.

The many made by instrumental art have yielded several tributes to Sebastião Tapajós, one of them in November 2013, with the ceremony of awarding the Doctor Honoris Causa insignia to the musician from Santarém, granted by the Federal University of Western Pará (Ufopa). The ceremony was promoted by the Pro Tempore University Council of the University.

In 2018, a group of friends held a tribute in the auditorium of the Casa da Cultura, in Santarém, with the theme “Santarém do Tapajós: down the river upstream”. At the time, a municipal law was signed that granted the guitar player a lifetime pension.

In December 2019, the guitarist received a tribute in Alter do Chão, at the inauguration of the “Mestre Sebastião” stage, in Cabana do Tapajós, a venue for events.

The tribute was paid by the extension project of the Federal University of Western Pará (Ufopa) “Luzes do Tapajós”.

Novel music and legacy

In 2017, Sebastião Tapajós, had the song “Rei Solano” from the album “Aos da Guitarada” included in the prime time soap opera “A Força do Quero” on Rede Globo.

A large part of Sebastião Tapajós’ artistic legacy is detailed in the work “Sebastião Tapajós, 50 years of artistic life”, by the organizer Cristovam Sena, published in 2013.

Some fragments of the book talk about the guitarist’s artistic revelation.

Unimed Oeste do Pará informs the death of patient Sebastião Tapajós Pena Marcião that occurred this evening, October 2, at Unimed hospital, victim of an acute myocardial infarction.

Sebastião was admitted early in the evening with symptoms typical of a heart attack, including shortness of breath, and was taken to the resuscitation sector, where he stayed for over 40 minutes, being resuscitated, without success.

Doctors on duty, Dr Musa Martins and Dr Everaldo Otoni, attested to his death at 19:30.

Unimed Oeste do Pará deeply regrets the death of artist and musician Sebastião Tapajós and recognizes the legacy left in our culture and history.