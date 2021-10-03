The world’s fastest SUV is available in Brazil and costs R$8.5 million

The fastest SUV in the world has its bags ready to arrive in Brazil. Strasse, a Brabus subsidiary here, announced that it will be able to make the 900 hp GLE 900 Rocket Edition for interested Brazilian customers.

Made from a Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S Coupé, the SUV has its mechanics deeply modified. The V8 4.0 twin-turbo engine with 612 hp and 86.7 kgfm is transformed into a 4.5 twin-turbo engine with 900 hp and 127.46 kgfm. However, torque had to be limited to 107 kgfm in the first three gears to protect the 9-speed automatic transmission.

The 4MATIC+ system, which transmits power to all four wheels, remained the same as in the original SUV. On the other hand, the turbochargers are now wider and more efficient and new bearings, more reinforced, were installed, as well as a fuel pump with greater autonomy in the delivery of gasoline.

The result is an SUV coupe weighing approximately 2,400 kg and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The maximum can reach 330 km/h, depending on the choice of wheels, which can be, amazingly, 23 or 24 inches.

It also has air suspension, which allows the GLE 900 to reduce its ground clearance by up to 25 mm, lowering the center of gravity and allowing for better driving dynamics, making driving more fun.

On the outside, the GLE 900 Rocket differs from the “conventional” GLE AMG by the carbon fiber details, which also appear on the vehicle’s interior, along with the leather finish and metallic red details. Other changes to the exterior were made to improve the aerodynamics of the Brabus version, such as the new front and rear spoilers.

For those interested, in addition to having a lot of money, it needs to be fast. The Brabus GLE 900 Rocket Edition costs, abroad, €283,243, approximately R$2.3 million in direct conversion. However, with the addition of all transformation kit fees, the SUV will be sold here for at least R$8.5 million in the most basic configuration. Remember that only 25 units will be produced for the whole world.

