there will be no vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday, 3

There will be no application of vaccines against Covid-19 in Fortaleza tomorrow, Sunday, October 3 (3/10). According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), no applications were scheduled for the day due to internal planning reasons. However, lists were released for today, 2, and Monday, 4, with application of a second dose of immunizers.

This Friday, 1st, Ceará surpassed the mark of 10 million doses of applied vaccines. There were 10,012,091 doses in total, according to data from the Vacinometer, from the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa), consolidated at 5 pm. In the state, more than 3.8 million people have completed immunization against Covid-19, with two doses or a single dose.

More recent data from the IntegraSUS platform, also managed by Sesa, shows that there are 940,756 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state, in addition to 24,233 deaths. There are also 815,531 people already recovered from the disease and 25,144 people with suspected infection.

Check schedules for today, Saturday 2, and Monday 4

Dozens of residents of Fortaleza are scheduled to receive the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 today, Saturday, 2, and also on Monday, 4. Check the lists below:

