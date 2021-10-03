‘They gave me a Covid kit, but they didn’t give me oxygen’, says Prevent Senior patient – 02/10/2021 – Balance and Health

Retired chemist Carlos Alberto Reis, 61, survived a very serious condition of Covid-19 and 35 days in the ICU, despite the medical and hospital assistance received in the accredited network of his health plan.

For four years, Reis has been a beneficiary of Prevent Senior, a plan to which he migrated “as a matter of cost-benefit”. “Over age, other agreements become very expensive. It’s priceless”, explains Lúcia Reis, who has been married to Carlos for 33 years and with whom she has two daughters.

Eighth largest health care operator in the country, Prevent Senior is involved in a scandal that points to the mass prescription of drugs ineffective in the treatment of Covid-19, for the treatment of patients as guinea pigs and for fraud in medical records and certificates.

From his first visit to the emergency room, Carlos returned home with a “Covid kit”. Of the returns, he was sent home, with more “Covid-kit”, even when his tomography showed 50% of the lung compromised by the disease. Finally admitted, he was submitted, without consent, to an experimental treatment with flutamide, a medication indicated for prostate cancer. Had changed data in your medical record.

Meanwhile, treatments that might actually benefit him were left out.

“They gave me a Covid kit, but they didn’t give me oxygen!”, revolts Carlos. “How would I get better if I couldn’t even breathe?”, he says, who was left with serious sequelae, difficult to dissociate from the treatment carried out by the health operator.

In a statement, Prevent Senior informs that Carlos “had all the necessary support during his treatment”.

Four months after being discharged from the hospital, Reis presents pulmonary lesions, renal failure and paralysis of the right arm. He does physiotherapy and inhalations twice a day.

“I could have died if it wasn’t for my family,” she says, her voice cracking and tears in her eyes.

Carlos only remembers parts of the story because he was unconscious for most of it.

It begins on March 9, when Carlos felt the first signs of malaise, and Brazil beat another record of deaths by Covid-19 (1954 only in those last 24 hours). He went to the emergency room of a Prevent unit in the west side of São Paulo and returned home with his “Covid kit” even before the result of the test to confirm the disease.

The treatment recommended by the doctor and provided by the plan itself began immediately. He was carrying hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, drugs proven to be ineffective for the treatment of respiratory syndrome caused by Sars-CoV2.

The family was mourning the death of Lucia’s brother, a few months earlier, a victim of Covid. “I had heard that it was a flu. But I saw that many people had died. I didn’t know what my future would be. It was very scary”, remembers Carlos.

Instead of getting better, Carlos continued with a high fever and had the worst coughing and blood oxygenation — now measured by an oximeter bought at a pharmacy. He returned to the emergency room. And more than once. But he was only hospitalized when the tomography showed 70% of his lung was compromised.

He waited more than 24 hours for a bed, sitting in a chair in the emergency room. And, 12 days after the first symptoms, he was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore Dubai hospital, owned by Prevent Senior, in the south of São Paulo.

The country was experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 cases that could be better defined as a tsunami, driven by the spread of a new variant that emerged in the Northern region. The numbers of infections and deaths escalated day by day, as did the queues for ICU beds in hospitals. Brazil counted 72,000 people killed by Covid outside intensive care beds, which indicated the degree of collapse of the health system. One out of every four dead in the world was Brazilian.

“It was very bad. It was kind of violent what I had. They said it was the new variant”, says Carlos. “But they admitted me and left me in a corner,” he says. The same corner that was the setting for his last memories before a blackout.

“My father took an oximeter and a thermometer to the hospital. And, as the family could not enter the hospital because of the protocols, he would check the temperature and blood saturation himself and send us WhatsApp audios with this information”, recalls his oldest daughter, veterinarian Bianca Reis, 28.

“He always had a high fever, but the report from the teams was that he didn’t have a fever. He noticed that mistakes occurred. It was nerve-racking,” she says.

“Wanting to breathe and not being able to is something that hurts us a lot”, translates the retired chemist. “Makes you want to throw yourself for someone to help you.”

The family decided to hire an infectious disease specialist recommended by friends for an external evaluation of Carlos’ clinical condition.

In a report, the private doctor described having found Carlos unmonitored, with a saturation of 78% (when the normal is above 95%), fever, difficulty breathing and in a “decreased state of consciousness”. “Without the necessary care, despite the seriousness of the condition”, concluded the private doctor. For him, Carlos should have been intubated for some time.

Faced with the resistance of the colleague immediately responsible for Carlos, the infectious diseases specialist sought out the hospital director to talk about the patient’s risk of death. “In 5 minutes, a semi-ICU was set up in the room where he was”, describes the medical report. That same night, Carlos went to the ICU. And Brazil set a new record of deaths by Covid-19: 3,600 deaths in a single day.

Days later, when she saw bad results of her father’s exams through the Prevent Senior app, Bianca questioned the doctor on duty about the actions taken.

Only then did she discover that Carlos should be in the prone position, in which the patient lies on his stomach to improve the ventilation of his lungs. It wasn’t because this position requires the use of a drug that was missing, the neuromuscular blocker (NMB). Without pronation, the private infectious diseases specialist told him, Carlos’ very serious condition could not be reversed.

“About the absence of the medication, the Preventive physician on duty said he had nothing to do. And he said: now it’s time to wait. At the time I thought: ‘only if I’m going to wait for him to die’. And I started looking for an ICU bed with the medication in another hospital”, says Bianca.

He found this bed at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, and enlisted the help of friends and family to pay the bond necessary for a transfer under those conditions.

“When you buy a health plan, you think that plan will provide the treatment you need. But the hospital didn’t give us an option”, claims Bianca. “We were kind of shocked by this whole situation.”

At dawn on March 31, Carlos arrived at the Albert Einstein. He was medicated and positioned correctly, and began a sequence of 30 days of continuous hemodialysis, which should have already started at the Prevent unit, according to the doctor informed the family.

Gradually, slowly, it began to improve.

When the family had access to Prevent Senior’s medical record, another fright. “We saw the administration of flutamide marked. And we hadn’t signed any consent form for that,” says Bianca.

Flutamide has no study on efficacy against Covid or an indication by Anvisa and, in 2004, it had already caused a series of deaths from liver failure during treatment for acne in women. The use of medication in patients with Covid is being investigated by the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

Upon leaving the hospital, the family left hanging a charge of R$1,926,399.65. He went to court for Prevent Senior to pay this account.

On September 30, an injunction was published (the one in which an appeal is applicable), judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro, of the 30th Civil Court of São Paulo, determined that Prevent Senior has five days to deposit the amount in court to be used to pay Einstein’s bill, under penalty of a 1% per day fine.

Prevent Senior informed, through a note, that it “disagrees with the allegations that support the lawsuit”. He also informs that, if the family had authorized the opening of the medical record to the sheet, could “rebut point by point the criticisms of the medical procedures that were adopted to ensure the well-being of Mr. Carlos”. Prevent Senior will appeal the court injunction.

“We know that my father is only alive because we took the necessary measures at the right time”, celebrates Bianca. “Who took the reins of my father’s correct treatment and destiny was the family. But it shouldn’t be like this: we’re responsible for looking for a hospital with medication, for carrying out the transfer… Taking care of my father was Prevent’s responsibility.”

Accustomed to cases of charging coverage against health care providers, lawyer Flávio Rocha, a specialist in hospital medical law, says he was surprised.

“I started to freak out looking at the chart,” he admits. “The concrete case had many similarities with the recent accusations that occurred with Prevent Senior, especially the practice of carrying out these experiences with people”, he says. Rocha explains that the health plan law (9,656/98) and the National Health Agency (ANS) determine that the operator must cover the costs of specialized treatment that does not offer in its accredited network and that the patient obtains outside of it.

“This is a very sad situation and one that corroborates the accusations that have been made against the operator. Absurd things were done. Carlos was born again.”

That’s exactly how Carlos feels when he goes back to the little things in life: the first bread and butter after being hospitalized for so long, the company of his daughters and Lucia on Father’s Day, which had everything not to happen.

“These are details that we start to appreciate after losing everything”, says the survivor.