Thiago “Marreta” defeats Johnny Walker by unanimous decision

The main event of UFC Vegas 38 featured a heavyweight clash between members of the top 10 of the light heavyweights (93 kg), Thiago “Marreta” and Johnny Walker measured their strength with an eye on a prominent place towards the division’s belt and, after five rounds of intense standing blows, the 37-year-old Brazilian got the better of the judges’ decision.

More forceful in his attacks, Marreta left the judges in no doubt, but left the octagon limping, the result of the powerful blows delivered by Walker, who did not sell the defeat cheaply.

The first assault was studied. Johnny Walker, faster and more agile, used the entire area of ​​the octagon mounted on the UFC Apex and bet on unique blows, mainly low kicks, to undermine Thiago “Marreta”, who did little and didn’t connect any blunt attack. Johnny 10×9 Sledgehammer.

In the second round, Marreta found the correct timing of his attacks and punished his rival with powerful left kicks to the body and legs of Walker, who bet more on high kicks and some attacks on the body. Johnny 19 x 19 Sledgehammer.

The third round was balanced, but Walker had more territorial dominance in the cage. The two athletes opted for a more paced rhythm, but both didn’t economize on the power of the attacks. Sledgehammer, for minimal advantage, took the lead in the fight. Johnny 28 x 29 Sledgehammer.

Even with good movement and greater reach, Johnny again had difficulty finding the right moment to attack, while Sledgehammer invested again in powerful and unique blows. The strategy worked and the Brazilian veteran guaranteed a new positive partial on the judges’ slips. Johnny 37 x 39 Sledgehammer.

In the last stage, the confrontation gained in emotion and speed. Both athletes were more aggressive and had moments of intense exchange of blows in the octagon. More forceful, Marreta once again took the advantage and imposed enough territorial control to get the better of the scorecards and win the fight. Johnny 46 x 49 Sledgehammer.