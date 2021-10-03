Three cryptocurrencies that have appreciated more than 60% in the last week

Bitcoin started well at the beginning of the month, reaching a value of R$ 18 thousand in a few minutes on Friday (1) and almost reaching R$ 250 thousand (US$ 47,290 at the time), which brought more optimism to the market in general.

However, in the last week, the largest cryptocurrency in the world valued only 12%, a proportion that is below some altcoins in the top 100 of Coinmarketcap, which so far maintains gains above 60% in the period. Know what they are.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a cryptocurrency that became a ‘celebrity’ after the release of the popular play-to-earn game that bears its name. According to data from Axie World, an economy tracker for Axie Infinity, the game generated $220.3 million in September.

This Saturday, AXS is trading in the $113 range with the sum of approximately 20% gain in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. But in the week, its valuation exceeds 70%. To have a day, on September 25th, that is, seven days ago, AXS was trading at US$65.

OMG Network (OMG)

The OMG Network token is another asset that this Saturday accumulates around 20% appreciation in just the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the currency trades at $15, but seven days earlier it was worth only half that amount — $8. Like Axie, its valuation for the week is also above 70%.

Altcoin, formerly known as OmiseGo, is a second-tier scaling solution built on the Ethereum network. It was developed with the aim of allowing users to transfer ETH and ERC20 tokens faster and cheaper than direct transactions over the Ethereum network.

dYdX (DYDX)

DYDX, which became the darling of Chinese traders last month, has also left its accumulators alone this Saturday with a 4% appreciation. At the time of writing, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized exchange of the same name trades at $23.

In the last seven days, therefore, DYDX has already accumulated more than 60% of gain, probably motivated by the high liquidity. On the 28th, for example, altcoin saw its volume soar 117% in just 24 hours.