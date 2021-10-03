Ticket sales open for Flu x Fortaleza! Know all about how to buy

Ticket sales for next Wednesday’s match at Maracanã, between Fluminense and Fortaleza, were opened this Saturday, at 9:30 pm. for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will mark the return of the tricolor fans to the stadium after more than a year and a half and prices range from R$80 to R$300, with a maximum load of 20,000 tickets.

please note that only those who are up to date with the vaccine cycle will be able to go to the game. When making the purchase, the fan will receive a voucher and will have to take an antigen test in accredited laboratories. At the stadium, you will have to submit a negative test to Covid-19 for the withdrawal of your ticket.

KNOW ALL ABOUT THE OPERATION BELOW:

Opening of sales:

Tricolor Heart Partners, 2021 Check-Ins and Football Package – 10/02 (Saturday), at 10 am

Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – 10/02 (Saturday), at 2 pm

Warrior Member – 10/02 (Saturday), at 6:00 pm

Sales at www.fluminense.com.br/portaldosocio, in the “Check-In” tab

Non-Members: 10/02 (Saturday), at 8:00 pm

Sales at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

Closing of sales: 06/10 (Wednesday), at 1:00 pm

VALUES

Southern Sector:

Tricolor Heart Member, Check-Ins 2021 and Football Package – R$ 0

Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 20

Warrior Member – R$56

Non-Members – Full – BRL 80 (Half price – BRL 40)

Lower East Sector:

Tricolor Heart Partners, 2021 Check-Ins and Football Package – R$ 0

Football Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 25

Warrior Member – BRL 70

Non-Members – Full – R$ 100 (Half price – R$ 50)

Maracanã More:

Tricolor Heart Partners, 2021 Check-Ins, Soccer Package, Soccer Partner, Eternal Love and Games Package – R$ 182.50

Non-Members – Full – R$300 (Half-price – R$182.50)

North (visitor):

ACCREDITED LABORATORIES

Rio de Janeiro:

Pastore Medical Center

Dr. Marinho Clinic

Villela Pedras Clinic

Carioca Consultation

Inside Diagnosis

Baffi Laboratory – Petrópolis

Dr. Belizario Laboratory

Blessing Laboratory

LabCare – Diagnostic Medicine

lab exams

IACB laboratory

Laborlife Diagnostics

Lach

Richet

Samoc

TOPSAÚDE (São Gonçalo)

Vacivitta Barra da Tijuca

Health Veils

Holy Spirit:

Tommasi Laboratory (Vitória, Vila Velha and Serra)

São Paulo:

Labor Labis (São Paulo)

Labi Exams (São Paulo)

VEUS Health (São Paulo)

Profile Laboratory (São Paulo)

Gestar Saúde Laboratory (São Paulo)

Alphaclin Laboratory (Osasco)

SOCIAL MEDI (Santos)

Labormed (Sorocaba)

ECORAD MEASUREMENT OCCUPATIONAL (São Sebastião)

Symcromed Clinic (Guarulhos)

Minas Gerais:

Lab Imonolab (Juiz de Fora)

Personal Laboratory (Belo Horizonte)

Lapecco Laboratory (Belo Horizonte)

Rio Grande do Sul:

Microlab (Caxias do Sul)

Exact Laboratory (Canoes and Gravataí)

Gram Laboratory (Rio Grande)

LabMed Laboratory (Santa Maria)

Kad Laboratory (Ijui)

Paraná:

Analyzing Laboratory (Curitiba)

Santa Catarina:

Diagnostic Laboratory (Florianópolis and Palhoça)

Gimenez Laboratory (Joinville, Camboriú and Navegantes)

Ceaclin Laboratory (Jaraguá do Sul and Itajaí)

Brasilia:

Santa Barbara Laboratory

Gestar Health Laboratory

Sabin Diagnostic Medicine

Home Hospital

Daher Hospital

Dawn Hospital

Goiás:

Salus Laboratory (Goiânia)

Pernambuco:

Lapraz Mais Laboratory (Jaboatão dos Guararapes)

Paraíba:

Clinical Analysis Lab (João Pessoa)

Alagoas:

Laboratorio Labiocenter (Maceió)

Ceará:

Bioscience Laboratory (Fortaleza)

Maranhão:

Centro Ami Laboratory (São Luís)

Sergipe:

Lapec Laboratory (Aracaju)

Bahia:

Anacli Laboratory (Santana Fair)

Large northern river:

DNA Center Laboratory (Christmas)

Tocantins:

Aliança Laboratory (Paraíso do Tocantins)

Amapá:

Biomedic Laboratory (Macapá)

Amazons:

For:

Laboratory Center Lab. (Holy Land)

Bioanalysis Laboratory (Barcarena)

Oriximilab Laboratory (Oriximiná)

Bioscience Laboratory (Belém)

TICKET WITHDRAWAL POINTS

The fan must go to one of the pick-up locations, carrying, necessarily, a copy of the proof of vaccination against Covid-19 up to date, the result of the negative test for Covid-19 and the printed ticket voucher.

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm)

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm – October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm) Maracanã – Ticket Offices 1 and 2

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Day 06/10 (Wednesday), from 8 am to 2 pm

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm – Day 06/10 (Wednesday), from 8 am to 2 pm Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Gavião Peixoto, 104, Icaraí)

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 5 pm

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

– October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 5 pm – October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm Nova América – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Store 1406)

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours – October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm Shopping Caxias – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rodovia Washington Luiz, 2895, Store 202 D)

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours – October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206 S, Floor L2)

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours – October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm Américas Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Loja 111 A)

– October 5th (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

– October 06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

IMPORTANT: Gratuities can only be withdrawn in Laranjeiras and Maracanã.

STADIUM ACCESS

South Sector – Gate C

East Sector – Gate D

Maracanã Mais – Gate A

• It will not be necessary for the fan to present proof of vaccination and test results on the date of the match.

• The public must obey the marking of seats, using only those authorized for use.

• It is forbidden to enter the stadium with food and drinks.

• The use of a mask is mandatory.