Top scorer of love! Edu reaches 15 goals in Serie B and kisses his wife in celebration: “She got lucky” | brusque

In both celebrations, Edu pointed to the stands at the Augusto Bauer stadium, where his wife, Ianca Sena, watched the match. After the final whistle, when interviewed by Premiere reporter Carlos Rauen, he kissed her.
– Firstly, I’m very happy for the victory. We had been fighting a lot to get back to winning at home. Serie B is a championship where the more you score at home, the more important it is. I’m happy for everything, for the two goals and for the victory. My wife is present after she was released to return to the stadium, it is the first time she has come to watch. Lucky – he said.
Edu kisses his wife — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere
With both balls in the net against Bugre, the forward reached 15 goals in Segundona, against 12 of Léo Gamalho, from Coritiba. Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, and Jean Carlos, from Náutico, have 10 each. Check the Quadricolor athlete’s victims in the table below.
Edu’s goals in Serie B
|Date
|Adversary
|05/30
|Ponte Preta (two goals)
|06/05/
|Londoner
|06/19
|Victory
|6/27
|Vasco da Gama
|06/30
|Brazil-RS
|07/04
|Guarani
|7/11
|CSA
|7/17
|Botafogo
|07/08
|cruise
|08/15
|Worker-PR
|21/09
|Sampaio Corrêa (two goals)
|02/10
|Guarani (two goals)
Brusque’s next appointment in the national competition will be on Saturday, October 9, at 9 pm (GMT), against CSA, in Alagoas.