‘Tortoises’ in MP from the water crisis will cost R$ 46.5 billion to consumers, says association – Economy

BRASILIA – If the government edited the provisional measure (MP) of the water crisis to solve the shortage of water in the country’s main reservoirs, the deputy’s report Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA) goes on another line and has everything to make Brazilians’ electricity bills even more expensive. The opinion includes “tortoises” – items foreign to the original proposal, in Congress jargon – which will cost up to R$ 46.5 billion to be paid by consumers, calculates the Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers (Embrace). In addition, the congressman included subsidies that go against the environmental commitments assumed by the country, on the eve of the United Nations Climate Summit, COP 26, in November.

Viana’s report was filed in the electronic system only this Friday night, the 1st, and the MP’s vote is already scheduled to take place in the Chamber on Monday, the 4th. The matter still needs to be analyzed by the Federal Senate until November 7th to be permanently valid and not expire.

The biggest of the “bombs” will be the transfer of the cost of building new gas pipelines to consumers. The measure brings a “solution” to another tortoise approved in the MP that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras. The text, sanctioned in July, obliges the Union to contract 8,000 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired thermal plants in the next auctions. These plants must be located even in places where there is no reserve or infrastructure. In practice, it would be necessary to build new pipelines to distant places, raising the price of generated energy almost to the point of making it unfeasible.

This is precisely the point of the MP’s report on the water crisis. It transfers the cost of these thermal plants and those that will be contracted as capacity reserve (those that can be activated when it is necessary to supply the supply) to consumers, through transmission tariffs.

The text filed by the rapporteur provides that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) may incorporate the cost of construction of new gas pipelines for thermal plants in the electricity tariffs in the form of Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) – in the same manner as the remuneration for the operation of power transmission lines.

It will be up to Aneel “to establish mechanisms linked to transmission tariffs in order to integrate the gas pipeline system associated with the contracting of capacity reservation to the basic network installations, with a view to defining the allowed annual revenue”. This part of the report alone will cost R$33 billion in electricity bills over the next few years.

“It is regrettable to see the repercussions of this model that does so much harm to the country, which should be the country of cheap and renewable energy. It is impressive that such fundamental issues for consumers can be present without a technical discussion about the numbers and costs for society”, assesses the president of Abrace, Paulo Pedrosa.

Coal

In response to the recurring request of the coal caucus, which is mainly explored in the southern region of the country, Viana included in the opinion a new extension of the fossil fuel subsidy, scheduled to end in 2027. The initiative generates yet another friction for the Bolsonaro government in the environmental area, given the proximity of COP 26, and the international demands that put the Jair Bolsonaro government under the magnifying glass of other nations.

According to the rapporteur’s text, the Energy Development Account (CDE), a fund whose financing is shared among all consumers, would continue to pay part of the national coal exploration until 2035, at an estimated additional cost of R$ 2.8 billion for consumers . Last year alone, Brazilians paid around R$ 670 million to finance part of the coal extraction operation, which is still used in part by thermal power plants.

According to the rapporteur himself, the measure would have the objective of “providing a gradual transition of the coal mining industry and attenuating economic and social impacts in many municipalities in the southern region”. A similar measure was proposed during the MP that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras in Congress, but did not go ahead.

Sought by the report, reporter Adolfo Viana did not return the contact attempts until the conclusion of this edition.

interministerial committee

The MP was issued by the federal government on June 28 with the intention of giving exceptional powers to the minister of Mines and Energy to face the water crisis, Bento Albuquerque. For this, the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management, Creg, was created. The measure is similar to the one adopted by the government in 2001, when the country faced a blackout. At the time, a crisis committee was also created through a provisional measure two months before the imposition of restrictions on consumption.

According to the Executive’s version, the group is formed by ministers from other portfolios and lasts until December 30th. The deputy’s report, however, establishes that the term for the functioning of the interministerial committee to be extended for up to 180 days at the request of the Chamber itself, which must present justifications for the request and deadline, with the President of the Republic taking the final decision, by means of decree.

In response to requests presented by some deputies, the opinion also allows including Aneel, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA), the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) in the group. The representatives of these bodies, however, will not have the right to vote on the decisions of the board.

Renewable energy

The text also brings some other proposals made in the wake of the Eletrobras MP. Among them, the extension of the term of contracts from 20 to 25 years for the Small Hydroelectric Power Plants (PCHs) that the government should contract and the inclusion of charges and taxes in the ceiling price at which the energy from these plants will be negotiated. The impact of this measure will be R$700 million.

Some changes were also proposed to the contracts of the projects of the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (Proinfa). The Eletrobras law allowed the renewal of these contracts to prevent plants from bidding for old energy auctions and reduce their costs.

According to the rules established by the government, the generator that is interested in extending the contract should make the request until October 11th of this year. The new MP’s report, however, extends this deadline to March 30, 2022. The opinion also allows generators that opt ​​for the extension to add new renewable energy ventures in their contracts – coming from solar, wind, biomass or biogas. According to Abrace’s calculations, these and other proposed changes in Proinfa may total around R$ 10 billion.