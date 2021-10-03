Travelers from Brazil who are vaccinated will be able to enter the UK without having to quarantine, says the newspaper

Fully vaccinated travelers leaving Brazil will be allowed to enter the UK without the need for quarantine upon arrival in British territory, according to The Telegraph newspaper on Saturday. The move, which is expected to be announced on Thursday and is expected to take effect in October, will occur because the country, like dozens of others, will be removed from London’s “red list”.

Currently, if a person has passed through one of the 54 countries on the “red list” in the last 10 days before arriving in the UK, they can only enter the territory if they are a British or Irish national, or if they have a right of residence in the country. .

Delta Vaccination and Low Impact: South America is no longer the region of the world with more cases and deaths by Covid

The UK divides the countries’ risk level into three groups: red, amber and green. On Monday, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is expected to reduce that rating into two groups: rest of the world (ROW) and red.

In the new classification, people who come from a country in the ROW group and are fully vaccinated will also be exempted from carrying out a test before traveling to the UK, according to the Independent newspaper. However, by the end of October they will have to take a test two days after their arrival.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The pain of hunger: a man selects tallow and meat bones discarded by a market in a truck in Rio de Janeiro. Unemployment and rampant inflation increased the number of people at risk of food security in Brazil Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Resident casts net to fish in his partially submerged village in Lopburi province in central Thailand after tropical storm Dianmu Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP People rush through the Pakistan border gate from the Afghan border at Spin Boldak. Thousands of Afghans try to escape poverty and migrate to their country’s southern border, but attempts to cross are thwarted by the Taliban Photo: BULENT KILIC / AFP Haitian immigrants cross the jungle of Darien Gap, near Acandi, department of Choco, Colombia, on their way to Panama, in an attempt to reach the United States. Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP Pilgrims line up to enter the Grand Mosque of Touba during the Grand Magal of Mourides, the largest annual Muslim pilgrimage in Senegal. Photo: CARMEN ABD ALI / AFP English actor Daniel Craig arrives for the world premiere of James Bond 007 film “No time to die” at the Royal Albert Hall, London Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP Protesters throw bottles of red paint at police during a protest in Bangkok against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over government policies against Covid-19 Photo: JACK TAYLOR / AFP People protest against the use of bitcoins, other economic measures and against a decree that dismissed judges from their functions, in front of the Congress building in San Salvador Photo: MARVIN RECINOS / AFP Red-billed Pelican on the shore of an artificial lake in Colombo Photo: ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP Taliban fighters ride pedal boats on Lake Qargha outside Kabul Photo: WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP Lava produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach, in Tazacorte, in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain Photo: SUNSETS SWEDEN / AFP

This applies to people who have been fully immunized in the UK, with vaccines approved by the UK program abroad, or with immunizers approved in Europe or the US. This includes vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen (single dose). It is not yet clear, but it is likely that travelers who are fully immunized with CoronaVac will have to undergo a test before leaving for British territory and isolate themselves for 10 days when they arrive.

According to the Telegraph, the number of countries on the red list will shrink from 54 to 9. South Africa and Mexico are other nations that should benefit from the change.

With this, the change will facilitate the visit of official delegations and civil society to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-26, which starts on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland

In mid-September, the German government also determined that travelers leaving Brazil could enter its territory without the need for quarantine, having only to present a negative Covid-19 test when arriving in the country.

Inequality: Only 0.3% of Covid-19 vaccines were given in the poorest countries in the world

For those leaving Brazil, there are other destinations in Europe that allow entry into their territories without quarantine. Places like Switzerland, Spain, Finland and Iceland — this also requiring a negative Covid test — authorize entry, provided travelers are immunized — all vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted by the four nations.

For those who want to go from Brazil to Portugal, just submit a negative test. France, on the other hand, allows the entry without quarantine of people vaccinated with immunizers approved by the European Union’s drug agency. For those who do not meet the requirement, Paris only authorizes the arrival of travelers from Brazil for urgent reasons.