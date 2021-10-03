Uber vs. drivers: relationship worsens with expulsions, canceled races and alleged use of councilor’s office against app

Uber mobile app logo (Shutterstock)

GONÇALVES (MG) – If it were a television series, the relationship between Uber and its drivers registered in the country would yield many chapters.

The new facts added to the plot involve the increase in canceled races, the banning of drivers and even the suspicious use of a councilor’s office in São Paulo to make legal actions against the company.

To understand this series, it is necessary to look at the previous chapters focused on the consumer, who has been greatly affected by the failures in the provision of the service.

The known chapters go back to the impacts caused by the economic crisis deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is responsible for the collapse of the performance of transport apps on a global scale.

Around here, service drivers still face the soaring price of gasoline, which in some regions of the country has reached the maximum ceiling of R$7 a liter. Faced with this level of fuel supply, the professionals started to make a “Sofia’s Choice”.

Races, to be accepted, need to make up for losses and, in this arm wrestling, many of them have been falling into the “fine mesh of cancellation”. Drivers claim that the routes they take between the place where they accepted the race and the customers’ address are covered by them.

Therefore, each new race order has been carefully analyzed, from start to finish, to see if it will yield profit to the driver. “The driver started to select the races. He opens the order and checks where the passenger is before accepting. There are races where the driver is 10 km away from the passenger, he makes the journey and, in the end, only earns the minimum fare of R$ 5.25”, says Eduardo Lima de Souza, director of Amasp-SP (Association of Drivers of Applications in São Paulo).

For Uber, what has been happening is “a practice of canceling several trips in a row right after they have been accepted”.

This attitude, according to the company, has harmed “all who use the platform because, on the one hand, it prevents other partner drivers from generating income by meeting the same requests for canceled trips, and, on the other hand, it leaves users waiting longer or even giving up of the request”.

Report from InfoMoney showed customers in São Paulo in trouble waiting for Uber cars. One of the passengers said in an interview that he had a race request canceled 12 consecutive times.

After acceptance, passengers also claim that it has been common to send pleas to drivers for the transport not to be rejected — this has been very recurrent, especially among passengers who travel through cities at night.

In another chapter of this story, Uber says it has done its homework. It implemented an adjustment to compensate for the financial losses of its approximately 1 million employees in Brazil during the crisis.

The new values ​​passed on to drivers, according to the company, had an increase of up to 35%.

For Amasp São Paulo, the maximum transfer ceiling is hardly reached because it involves variables such as time, location, type of race and passenger. The organization has also stated that the readjustment has already started late because it does not cover losses from high fuel prices and inflation.

Read questions and answers about recent issues with Uber’s operation in the country:

Why has Uber banned a group of drivers recently?

Uber had never disclosed the number of drivers and deliverymen banned from its system since it started operations in Brazil in 2014.

The number came to light in September, when Amasp claimed that the professionals were the target of retaliation due to constant race cancellations.

The application said it banned 1,600 drivers and delivery workers — the number represents 0.16% of the total 1 million employees linked to the platform.

In a note sent to InfoMoney, Uber stated that the professionals taken from its base had recurrently behaviors of canceling races that “intentionally harm the functioning of the platform”.

“As a result, they hinder other drivers and users who only want to generate income or move around,” said the company.

What are the criteria for evicting app-linked drivers?

Uber says that the removal of drivers caught in failures is constant. In its code of conduct, the company makes it clear, for example, that drivers involved in acts of violence, rudeness and discrimination against passengers, in addition to those with a low assessment given by the community, are at risk of expulsion.

Premeditated race cancellation is classified by the company as possible fraud and may lead to bans. “Excessive cancellations or for fraud purposes represent an abuse of the resource and configure misuse of the platform, as they hinder its operation and intentionally impair the experience of other users and drivers”, says, in a note, Uber.

The company claims that it only disclosed the total of 1,600 accounts excluded from its platform to refute Amasp’s data — the entity had informed that the app would have expelled at least 15,000 employees from its base in September.

The 1,600 banned professionals, according to the company, were identified for canceling races excessively. Uber forwarded to InfoMoney an example about an ex-Uber. The professional left the platform because he canceled 2014 out of the 2,163 trips accepted in 30 days.

Can drivers cancel races?

According to Uber, drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem it necessary. But for the app, the abuse of canceling trips is different “from the freedom it has to refuse requests”.

The company also says that the connection between partner and user — when name, model and license plate are shared and the user receives confirmation that the driver is on his way — only occurs after the driver has checked the request information (time , distance, destination, among other variables) and decided to accept the trip.

How does the app monitor drivers who cancel the most races?

The app says it maintains appropriate teams and technologies that constantly review trips and cancellations to identify suspected violations of the company’s code of good practice.

If suspected infringements are confirmed, says the application, the next step is to ban the accounts involved.

Why have users taken longer to get a run?

Uber says that its operation has been experiencing a great demand for travel in recent weeks because of the advance of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and the gradual resumption of economic activities.

Because of this, according to the company, users are having to wait longer for a trip because, especially during peak hours, there are times when there are more requests than partner drivers available.

What does the app do to keep the supply of drivers in the rush?

Uber claims that, at the most demanded times, it applies the dynamic tariff automatically.

According to the company, the tool is efficient because, on the one hand, it makes some users postpone their trips, waiting for a lower price, and, on the other, it encourages more partner drivers to travel to serve a certain region, in order to rebalance the supply-demand relationship in the market.

Recent report from InfoMoney it showed, however, that the dynamic fare was another complaint from drivers. They reported that engine fees are not as high as they were before.

If the demand for the service has been greater than the number of drivers, what has been done?

The app says it has reinforced driver referral campaigns, in which professionals who already drive with the platform earn a reward when new partners make a certain number of trips.

Promotion criteria vary from city to city: in São Paulo, for example, a completed nomination can result in a reward of up to R$750.

There is also, according to the company, a mentoring program in which the driver with more time at the company shares tips with those who are starting the job.

What has been done to relieve drivers of high fuel prices?

With the constant increase in fuel, Uber says it has been intensifying efforts to help partner drivers reduce their expenses, with partnerships that offer discounts on fuel, for example, as well as having reviewed and readjusted the partners’ earnings in several cities. , in addition to launching promotions with additional earnings on short-distance travel.

What does the office of a councilor in the city of São Paulo have to do with the challenges faced by the application?

Uber filed a recent complaint to the Public Ministry of São Paulo against councilor Marlon Farias da Luz, or Marlon da Uber (Patriots). In the complaint, the councilor is accused of setting up in his office, at the Municipality of SP, a department to provide legal services to drivers who had their accounts disabled by applications, including Uber.

The practice, according to the complaint, falls into the crime of administrative misconduct, since it configures a diversion of function and the use of public money for private purposes.

The report of InfoMoney found that a hundred actions, with identical texts that question the dismissals of Uber drivers, ended up in court. What is being investigated, at the moment, is whether the petitions were written by the councilor’s advisors.

Marlon was famous for telling while he was still an app driver the challenges of the function on a YouTube channel and was elected councilor in 2020.

The case is under investigation by the Public and Social Assets’ Office of the Capital. The inquiry, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, is in its initial stage.

Through his press office, the councilor said that Uber’s accusations are “completely unfounded.” “Unfortunately, in a bad way, the company Uber has been launching a series of attacks and trying to prevent the councilor from continuing to defend the category”, according to an excerpt of the note.

Marlon also stated that since the beginning of his term he has been exposing the injustices that the company commits against application drivers, trying to help in every possible way, including presenting and approving the bill 158/21, which guarantees the broad defense of drivers when they are unfairly banned from application platforms.

“In yet another desperate attempt to obstruct the rights of drivers, Uber makes an accusation of an alleged administrative misconduct that clearly did not occur,” said the councilor.

On the subject, Uber said, in a note, that it is available “to contribute to the investigation initiated by the Public Ministry of São Paulo.”

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related