UFC: Karol Rosa wins dominantly in MMA’s farewell to Bethe Correia | combat

A former challenger for the women’s bantamweight belt (under 61kg), Bethe Correia ended her career in MMA this Saturday. Pitbull, who cried a lot during his entry into the arena, was no match for Karol Rosa and lost by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26), on the preliminary card of UFC Marreta vs. Walker, in Las Vegas ( USA). After the fight, she showed emotion and thanked Ultimate.

– From my first fight until today it was wonderful. I just have to thank the UFC. This event is wonderful, I have nothing to complain about.

1 out of 5 Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 30-26) — Photo: Getty Images Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26) — Photo: Getty Images

At 38, Bethe retires from MMA with 11 wins, six losses and one draw. Karol, in turn, won the sixth in a row, being the last three in the UFC.

The fight started with Karol taking over the center of the octagon. Cautious, she was more accurate than her rival in the few moves she tried. From the middle of the round, the PRVT athlete started to accelerate more. Bethe was betting on counterattacks but threatening little. Karol continued to lead the fight in the second round. With good variations of blows, she undermined the Pitbull without being flustered. Rough as ever, Bethe absorbed knees and punches in the face and sought the clinch, but unable to neutralize her compatriot’s aggressiveness.

2 out of 5 Karol Rosa defeats Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) — Photo: Getty Images Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26) — Photo: Getty Images

Dominant, Karol controlled the fight without exhausting himself. While Bethe waited for the miraculous blow to turn the confrontation around, the capixaba did not stop hitting with punches, kicks and knees. The fighter masterfully managed the large advantage built and won the third round with the same calmness as the other two.

D’Silva delivers a nice knockout in Belgian

3 out of 5 Douglas D’Silva defeated Gaetano Pirrello by KO 2 minutes from R1 — Photo: Getty Images Douglas D’Silva defeated Gaetano Pirrello by KO at 2:04 of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

Douglas D’Silva did quick work and put on a show. At bantamweight (under 61kg), against Gaetano Pirrello, the Brazilian fitted a left-handed bomb to take the Belgian down and get the knockout at 2m04s of confrontation. With the result, he bounced back from his January loss to Lerone Murphy. After the fight, the athlete was thrilled to reveal that he will have a daughter soon.

Johnny Eduardo is submitted in the second round

Johnny Eduardo had some good times, but the difference of 11 years less weighed in favor of Alejandro Perez. At the opening of the event, the 43-year-old Brazilian had a balanced first round and started the second round well, but was submitted at 4m13s with an armbar and suffered his third consecutive setback.

4 out of 5 Alejandro Perez beat Johnny Eduardo via submission in the 4m13s of R2 — Photo: Getty Images Alejandro Perez defeated Johnny Eduardo via submission at 4:13 in R2 — Photo: Getty Images

The first round was one of caution between the two fighters. With the dispute standing all the time, Johnny had the best moments with his kicks to the Mexican’s body and legs. Perez stayed longer in the center of the octagon, but found it difficult to get into range. In one of the attacks, he touched the Brazilian’s face and caused a swelling around his right eye. In the second round, Johnny landed a takedown early and worked over the top halfway through the round. Perez got to his feet, landed two good shots and managed to put him down with two minutes to go. The Mexican passed guard, fitted an armbar and secured victory.

UFC Sledgehammer x Walker

October 2, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Light heavyweight: Thiago Marreta x Johnny Walker

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus

Welterweight: Alex Cowboy vs. Niko Price

Krzysztof Jotko defeated Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28)

Alexander Hernandez beat Mike Breeden by knockout with 1m20s of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Jared Gordon defeated Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28, 29-28 and 28-29)

Casey O’Neill beat Antonina Shevchenko by TKO at 4m47s of R2

Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26)

Jamie Mullarkey beat Devonte Smith by TKO at 2:51 in R2

Douglas D’Silva beat Gaetano Pirrello by knockout at 2:04 of R1

Stephanie Egger beat Shanna Young by TKO at 2:22 in R2

Alejandro Perez beat Johnny Eduardo by submission at 4m13s on R2

5 out of 5 Female Brazilian Squadron Duel Live and Exclusive in Combate! — Photo: Combat Female Duel of Brazilian Squadron Live and Exclusive in Combate! — Photo: Combat