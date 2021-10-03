UFC: Thiago Marreta beats Johnny Walker in the main event via unanimous decision | combat

Those who expected a busy fight or an emblematic knockout in the main event of the UFC Marreta vs. Walker, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), were disappointed. Thiago Marreta beat Johnny Walker in a monotonous unanimous decision (triple 48-47) after 25 minutes of feints, movement, few punches and a lot of boredom.

1 out of 5 Thiago Marreta defeats Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (triple 48-47) — Photo: Getty Images Thiago Marreta defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (triple 48-47) — Photo: Getty Images

Number 5 in the light heavyweight division (under 93kg), Marreta has recovered from a streak of three defeats. After the result was announced, he said this was the last fight of his contract and asked the UFC to renew. Walker has lost for the third time in the last four appointments.

The two fighters’ excessive respect turned the first round into five minutes of monotony. There was no impact hit connected. A few shots from one side and the other, but overall it was a difficult round to score for lack of action. Sledgehammer sought the takedown at the beginning of the second round, but the attack stopped in the opponent’s defense. They threw blows at close range on the way out, but they all passed in the void. From then on, the panorama was more similar to that of the first round, with Marreta a little more active in the kicks.

2 out of 5 Thiago Marreta defeats Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (triple 48-47) — Photo: Getty Images Thiago Marreta defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (triple 48-47) — Photo: Getty Images

The confrontation continued lukewarm in the third round, with Marreta maintaining the strategy of hitting his kicks. With three minutes to go, he connected a good left straight to Walker’s face; which absorbed well. The robbery was a little more busy, but also without much emotion. In the fourth round, Johnny tried to set the pace, but continued without exposing himself. The fight continued to be tedious for the final five minutes, with Marreta connecting the best punches in the rare moments of action.

Cowboy loses third in a row

Alex Cowboy had a busy fight with Niko Price, for the welterweight (under 77kg), but he couldn’t end the negative series and lost by unanimous decision (triple 29-28). It was the Brazilian’s third consecutive defeat.

3 out of 5 Niko Price beats Alex Cowboy via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Niko Price defeated Alex Cowboy via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

The combat has already started with an exchange of blows. Owners of aggressive styles, the fighters sought the attack from the beginning. Price attempted a fall but was rebuffed. Soon after, it was Cowboy’s turn to try. The Brazilian managed to take it down, but suffered the inversion and was on the bottom. The American controlled his rival on the ground until the end of the round. The next round began with more study. Cowboy tried to play at long distance and, after blocking a shot, knocked his opponent down. He went to the ground to hit the ground and pound, but had to escape the American’s submission attempts.

The Brazilian passed guard, but lost his position when defending an attack on the arm. He went to the back of Price, who spun around and went back down to the ground. Cowboy tried to attack, but clumsily. Even so, he ended the round in a dominant position. In the last robbery, their wear and tear was clear. They exchanged blows openly, and Price was more dangerous, though Cowboy was also threatening. In the last few seconds, the American landed a takedown and the round ended with Price hitting the ground and pound.

Daukaus submits Holland, but replay turns fight into “No Contest”

4 out of 5 Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus finished in “No Contest” — Photo: Getty Images Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus finished in “No Contest” — Photo: Getty Images

The main co-event ended in controversy. Kyle Daukaus was superior in the fight and appeared to have scored a knockdown before he landed a rear naked choke and forced Kevin Holland to give all three slaps, but the replay showed that it was actually a clash of heads that brought Holland down. As a result, central referee Dan Miragliotta declared the fight “No Contest”.

5 out of 5 Female Brazilian Squadron Duel Live and Exclusive in Combate! — Photo: Combat Female Duel of Brazilian Squadron Live and Exclusive in Combate! — Photo: Combat