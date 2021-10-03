UFC videos: event has VAR in action, farewell to Bethe and loss of sister to Valentina | combat

If the main event of UFC Marreta vs. Walker was monotonous, the same cannot be said of the rest of the event, which featured good knockouts and controversy in the co-main event this Saturday night, in Las Vegas (USA). Kyle Daukaus went so far as to submit Kevin Holland with a rear naked choke, but just before he got the position, he took down his rival with an accidental clash of heads. The “VAR” was activated at the end of the fight, and, upon checking the replay, central referee Dan Miragliotta declared the match “No Contest”.