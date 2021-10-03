UFC videos: event has VAR in action, farewell to Bethe and loss of sister to Valentina | combat

If the main event of UFC Marreta vs. Walker was monotonous, the same cannot be said of the rest of the event, which featured good knockouts and controversy in the co-main event this Saturday night, in Las Vegas (USA). Kyle Daukaus went so far as to submit Kevin Holland with a rear naked choke, but just before he got the position, he took down his rival with an accidental clash of heads. The “VAR” was activated at the end of the fight, and, upon checking the replay, central referee Dan Miragliotta declared the match “No Contest”.
Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus finished in “No Contest” — Photo: Getty Images
In addition, the event featured Karol Rosa’s unanimous decision victory over Bethe Correia in Pitbull’s retirement fight, Johnny Eduardo’s setback in the opening card, and the loss of Antonina Shevchenko, Valentina’s sister, to Casey O ‘Neill. Combate broke out some of the best moments in the video below. Check it out here!
Thiago Marreta beat Johnny Walker by unanimous decision (triple 48-47)
Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus finished in “No Contest”
Niko Price defeated Alex Cowboy via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)
Krzysztof Jotko defeated Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28)
Alexander Hernandez beat Mike Breeden by knockout with 1m20s of R1
Jared Gordon defeated Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28, 29-28 and 28-29)
Casey O’Neill beat Antonina Shevchenko by TKO at 4m47s of R2
Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-26)
Jamie Mullarkey beat Devonte Smith by TKO at 2:51 in R2
Douglas D’Silva beat Gaetano Pirrello by knockout at 2:04 of R1
Stephanie Egger beat Shanna Young by TKO at 2:22 in R2
Alejandro Perez beat Johnny Eduardo by submission at 4m13s on R2
