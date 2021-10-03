Under the Taliban, Afghan LGBTQIA+ live in fear of death | World

For weeks, Danish has been living in the shadows. Since the Taliban occupation of Kabul, he has been hiding in the windowless back room of a shop in the Afghan capital, which belongs to a friend and is now closed.

Under the regime of Islamic fundamentalists, Danish is threatened with death for being transgender. Raised as a girl, since the age of 13 he knows he is in the wrong body, a body he “hates”. In the photos he sends, he emphasizes men’s clothing, his hair is short.

A big challenge is killing time: “I don’t do anything but breathe.” At night, she takes sleeping pills to avoid mulling over her thoughts. “My reasoning is paralyzed, I get crazy thinking about it.”

If I could, I would stay by the sea and scream “until my throat rips, and I get rid of all my hatred,” says the Afghan. “I need peace, I want to live in a free and safe place. I just want to live the way I am.”

He studied literature, words are his escape valve. Communication with the outside world, however, only via cell phone, with very few interlocutors. His closest confidant is his friend Khalid, who is gay and, like Danish, circling 25 years old.

DW has been in daily contact with both of them since the beginning of September through an encrypted messaging service. Their names have been changed for security reasons.

2 of 4 Taliban member talks to female protesters while another tries to block the camera’s view with his hand during a protest outside a school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on September 30, 2021 — Photo: Bulent Kilic/ AFP Taliban member talks to female protesters while another tries to block the camera’s view with his hand during a protest outside a school in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on September 30, 2021 — Photo: Bulent Kilic/AFP

Khalid was prescient: as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, he switched from jeans and hooded sweatshirt to traditional Afghan robes. He even grew a beard, just to avoid attracting attention. “I’m a female type,” he says. And that’s enough to put him in danger.

On August 15, the day the Taliban took the capital, he left his little room to get supplies, thinking he was well prepared. But their precautionary measures were not enough.

In the middle of the street, he suddenly felt a dull pain. “Behind me was a ‘talib’, I didn’t see it coming.” The man had hit him with a huge plastic tube on his right shoulder, “the tears of pain sprang to my eyes.” “Why are you walking like that, like a woman? Can’t you walk properly?” growled the extremist.

Since then, Khalid has locked himself in his house.

prison, amputations, death

Under the Afghan new lords law, LGBTQs like Khalid and Danish have reason to fear for their lives.

Just two weeks before the takeover, a Taliban judge declared, in an interview with the German newspaper “Bild”, that for a man who has sex with another man there are only two possible punishments:

“Either stoning, or he’s behind a wall that’s going to fall on him. The wall should be eight to ten feet high.”

In late September, then, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a high-ranking founding member of the Taliban, told the AP news agency that the government would again carry out executions and amputations of hands.

3 of 4 Afghan journalists show marks after being detained by the Taliban for covering women’s protest in Kabul on September 10, 2021 — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP Afghan journalists show marks after being detained by the Taliban for covering women’s protest in Kabul on September 10, 2021 — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

As in the first Taliban regime in Afghanistan: according to an Australian government report, between 1996 and the fall of fundamentalists in 2001, homosexuals were regularly executed. At the time, the Minister of Justice was Turab.

In subsequent governments, headed by Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, LGBTQIA+ individuals were no longer threatened with the death penalty. But under the Afghan Penal Code, sexual relations outside marriage between a man and a woman remained fundamentally prohibited and punishable.

In 2018, under President Ghani, a new law was passed providing for sentences of two to three years in prison for same-sex sex.

Everyday discrimination is omnipresent, as is violence. Both Danish and Khalid felt it in their own skin: both were brutally beaten and banned by their families for their sexual identity; both have very few human beings they trust.

There is no open queer community in Kabul, Khalid says in a phone call over the coded messaging service. For security reasons, everything happens hidden. Gay dating works mainly through a certain app, where everyone uses a fake name and photo – for example, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Asked if he’s ever had a longer relationship, Khalid laughs briefly: no, so far only sparse stories. “Do you know the term friends with benefits? Good friends and sometimes a little more.”

The other side of the coin is cross-eyed, commentary – things Khalid always experienced as he walked the streets of Kabul. Despite being educated and trained in economics, he cannot find a job. He was invited to job interviews several times, he had all the necessary qualifications. But in the end, that wasn’t what counted.

“My interviewers weren’t the least bit interested in the experience I have,” they asked practically no professional questions, “they just made fun of me and laughed in my face.” Khalid is convinced the reason was her feminine appearance.

4 of 4 Taliban forces patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday (2) — Photo: Reuters Taliban forces patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday (2) — Photo: Reuters

In mid-September, Khalid is worried about Danish. It seems that the friend is getting worse, psychologically. Loneliness, darkness, uncertainty and the constant fear of death are consuming the boy. For 36 days he hasn’t seen any human beings in person, he only eats water and dry biscuits. A life “like an animal”, he complains.

Danish sends pictures of you: tattoos adorn arms, hands, neck. About three years ago he had the first one made. They too are taboo in conservative Afghan society, he explains. And, under the Taliban, radically banned.

One of the tattoos bears the name of the woman he loves. They were together for two years, they were very happy, he says. Until the relationship was discovered: when her parents learned she was with a transgender person, they forced her to marry another man. He hasn’t known about the girl for years.

In other photos you can see bruises: on arms, back, thighs. Purplish-red stripes, bruises, certainly eight inches long. “It was my father”: Since that day he was beaten like that, Danish has never been with his family again.

The tone of Danish messages is often desperate: he just wanted everything to just end, he no longer has the strength for optimism. And then, at the end of September, the picture changes radically all of a sudden.

Danish and Khalid managed to be included in the evacuation list of foreign NGOs specializing in helping LGBTQIA+ in distress. On September 25, 41 days after the Taliban took power, they both board a Pakistan International Airlines plane bound for Islamabad.

“I’m feeling like a bird. I just need to spread my wings and fly away” – Khalid describes his mood at that moment, in an audio message.

In Pakistan, the two friends are housed in safe houses, where they stay until all documents are examined and they can file their asylum applications with third States.

Danish would like to go to the United States. His dream is to make music: “I want to one day give a concert in the middle of New York and sing in front of a crowd.” Khalid would prefer Canada: gay acquaintances told him that the LGBTQ community is treated with respect there, and everyone can live with dignity.