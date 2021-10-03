Understand how to gain from the rise of the dollar in a scenario with more risks – 10/03/2021 – Market

Dollar and stock exchange are usually good thermometers to measure a country’s risk. The first rises and the second falls when investors see problems in the economic or political landscape. In Brazil, the post-pandemic growth recovery has been revised downwards and the climate of anticipated electoral disputes clouds the scenario, affecting these two indicators.

The commercial dollar rose 5% between January and September this year, while the Ibovespa, the benchmark of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, fell 6.75% in the same period.

According to analysts, fluctuating around R$ 5.40 for two weeks, the US currency tends to continue rising in the coming months due to the persistence of the main factors that lead investors to seek security in the currency, such as the internal political crisis and the advance of inflation in the main economies of the world.

In this context, the investor who feels comfortable dealing with risky markets can take advantage – or get some protection – during this turmoil to pay more attention to the dollar.

In addition to purchasing the currency itself, there are at least four modalities to serve this purpose, which are easily contracted through brokerage firms or financial institutions, according to Zeller Bernardino, a foreign exchange specialist at Valor Investimentos.

Among the most popular options linked to the dollar at the moment are BDRs, which stands for Brazilian Depositary Receipts, receipts issued by Brazilian financial institutions with yields linked to shares of foreign companies. With BDRs, Brazilian investors can, so to speak, dollarize their operations, obtaining participation in companies such as Apple and Disney, for example.

Another possibility to access the yield of assets in dollars are ETFs, which stands for Exchange Traded Funds, which is basically an investment fund that tracks stock indices abroad.

The IVVB11, for example, replicates the profitability of the S&P 500, which is the benchmark of the American stock market for bringing together the main companies in the country, such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

As it is an easy-to-follow modality, ETFs are usually recommended to investors who are starting to explore the market abroad.

Gains from the rise of the US currency can also be obtained through funds that invest in dollar assets, the so-called dollarized funds.

In the investment basket of these funds there may be shares of other funds abroad, shares of foreign companies, ETFs and BDRs, for example. The choice varies according to the objectives pursued by the managers.

For a bet directly linked to foreign exchange, without using stock exchange investments as a vehicle, the investor can rely on foreign exchange funds.

In this case, the fund operated by a financial institution invests in derivatives on foreign currency securities, and not directly in the dollar or any other specific currency.

For investors with an appetite for risk, the recommendation at this time is to allocate 15% to 20% of the portfolio in international assets.

The option for assets linked to the dollar, however, exposes the investor to a double risk: in addition to exchange rate fluctuations, there is also exposure to assets included in the portfolio, such as a company’s stock or index.

“These are not applications for people with a conservative profile, who are uncomfortable when they see their wallet swinging with the market”, says Bernardino.

“The dollar fluctuates a lot and, for those who are conservative, there are options in fixed income, which can also offer gains in the current context of rising interest rates,” he says.

It should be noted that options linked to indices or American companies, regardless of the exchange rate, proved to be advantageous in relation to the Brazilian stock exchange throughout this year.

From January to September, while the Ibovespa fell almost 7%, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices advanced 10.58%, 14.58% and 12.11%, according to data from Bloomberg.

These same indices, however, operate with a downward bias at this time due to the expectation of a reduction in the purchase of assets and an increase in basic interest rates by the US government, measures that should be adopted to slow down inflation.

September was a month of exchange pressure

Despite the low of 1.48% this Friday (1st), the dollar only partially returns the recent gains, evidencing the higher risk premium charged by investors in view of the country’s problems.

The currency rose 3.11% in the last seven sessions of September, the longest series of gains since the eight trading sessions of increase between the end of June and beginning of July. The asset price reflected the combination of global and domestic risks.

In the world, the main economies face the advance of inflation due to the break of supply chains during the pandemic and, for the same reason, they slip when trying to resume growth.

In Brazil, in addition to external factors, there is the risk of a power outage and fear of possible populist measures by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in search of reelection, to name just a few of the problems.

Regarding the turmoil generated by domestic factors, there is a consensus among analysts that it will persist until the presidential elections in October 2022. And internal issues tend to have greater weight in the devaluation of the real against the dollar, according to Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at the Ourinvest Bank

“The exchange rate is a measure of the country’s risk, which is why internal political issues end up weighing more”, says Consorte. “If the picture of the country is not good, it is not possible to have a low exchange rate”, he says.