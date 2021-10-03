understand the chances of Atlético-MG and Palmeiras being annulled from the perspective of the TJD

Atlético-MG filed a request to cancel the match against Palmeiras in Conmebol. The Minas Gerais club alleges that Deyverson invaded the field before the ball entered and that this constitutes an arbitration error.

Fernanda Soares, prosecutor of the Court of Sports Justice for football (TJD/MG), spoke with a TV program and assessed the possibility of the entity accepting the request for annulment. For her, the chances are remote.

“The odds are really very low. So much so that the departure cancellation is not something we see very often. And it’s good that this is so, the less the court interferes with what is defined at stake, the better. Now, Atlético-MG is seeking in the court what it understands to be its right”, he said.

“There is a legal basis for this request, I agree with Atlético’s legal team when they say that there was an error in law. This foundation needs to be judged in context and balanced on the principle of ‘pro-competition’. This error of law needs to be serious enough to give rise to an annulment of departure. Canceling a match is something very serious, it harms a championship too much. In my opinion, the chances are not very low”, he added.

Wilmar Roldan, referee of the match, recorded Deyverson’s yellow card on the scoresheet for the invasion. At no time did the center forward from Palmeira hindered the play of the Palestinian equalizer.

FIFA rule puts Atletico-MG's "water in the beer" in a request to cancel the game against Palmeiras in Libertadores

