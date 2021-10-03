understand the coming and going in the life of the model and ex-miss butt

posted on 10/01/2021 12:56 PM



The week was busy in the life of model Andressa Urach. In just a few days, the ex-miss butt announced the end of the marriage and accused her ex-husband, Thiago Lopes, of betrayals and even threats. In addition, news surprised Internet users even more: Andressa said she would return to the name Imola, which she used when prostituting herself.

It all started last week when Andressa announced the end of her relationship with Thiago. The model, who is pregnant with him, made the announcement about Imola’s return in an adult entertainment club in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul: “Notice: Imola is back! See you at the Blue Grotto”.

However, the statements were not so well accepted by Thiago, who discussed with the former miss butt on WhatsApp. On social media, she shared messages saying that her ex-husband had decided to end the relationship, in addition to betraying and humiliating her, refusing to give her money to raise the child. According to her, that was the reason for Imola’s return.

Urach’s ex-husband positioned himself on social media after the messages were exposed, stating that he was not at home at the time and that Andressa is “upset” , adding: “God, have mercy on my son’s mother”.

turnaround

But despite all the arguments, followers were surprised on Thursday morning (9/30) when the businessman shared a photo with his ex-wife stating that they were getting along. Thiago reinforced that the two are no longer a couple, but that he intends to provide all the help the model needs. He made it clear that, despite the support, he does not support the decision to return to the old life.

At dawn this Friday (1st/10), the two showed that the confusion is far from over. On social networks, Thiago showed that he was with the police at the door of the Gruta Azul nightclub, where Andressa announced he would be. He also shared a photo of when he took his ex-wife out of the club with the police. Some time after the new mess, the manager published her photo: “At home. It’s very piano”, he wrote.

Andressa said on the web about what happened: “Guys, my ex-husband is in front of my work with the police! Why do you want to have me arrested? I came to do a show. I didn’t understand. We’re separated, I didn’t abort or use drugs! he was the one who got me pregnant. I haven’t used drugs for more than seven years. And I don’t know why he’s in front of me, because we’re no longer together.”