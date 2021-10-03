Understand why trading of 11 newly listed shares on B3 was limited | Time to Invest

With the flood of new investors investing in the stock exchange in recent years, some overdosed and ended up buying even shares that, in legal terms, they could not access. This is the case of shares of companies that arrived on the stock exchange through restricted-effort offers, governed by CVM Instruction 476.

In this type of offer, only professional and institutional investors can participate by buying. And once the shares are listed on the stock exchange, only qualified investors (title given to those who have at least R$1 million in investments) can trade the shares.

But apparently some brokerages failed to control who could invest in these shares and, after being questioned by B3, suspended the business. The case was reported by the Brazil Journal website on Thursday.

In theory, small investors, who have less than R$ 1 million in their portfolio, can only invest in these shares after 18 months of the asset’s trading on the stock exchange.

It’s hard to say what made these investors want to make a trade they couldn’t. If they were referred to them by the broker or advisor, if they simply listened to a tip and bought without knowing it was prohibited, or if they really knew about the prohibition but took advantage of the lack of control.

But the fact is that many of them, in recent days, when they decided to carry out a new transaction, whether buying or selling, were prevented by the broker, which led many to seek clarification from the issuers’ Investor Relations area.

O Value Invests found that more than a dozen companies that recently went public using the rule of Instruction 476 received in recent days emails and contacts from investors on the subject, which lit a yellow alert that something was happening and could, somehow , harm the image of companies with the frustrated investor.

Therefore, 11 target companies for this problem met to jointly request explanations from B3, the stock exchange, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, and brokers, in addition to exchanging cards on the best way to respond to contacts, as determined by redaction.

They have basically been guiding the investor to look for the broker to ask for the necessary clarifications, since it is not the companies’ own responsibility to release negotiations with their shares, and they also explain that, for now, only qualified people can buy their shares, as stated by standard.

Are part of this group the Let’s go, a truck rental subsidiary of the Simpar holding, which went public in January this year and has just completed a follow-on; the real estate company HBR Realty which also made an IPO in January; Infracommerce, which offers solutions for digital businesses, and the loyalty program company dotz, both of which had an IPO in May; the investment bank BR Partners, whose shares debuted in June; the technology company Allied who had an IPO in April; The 3Tries Agroindustrial and the Agrogalaxy, both debuting in July; The Kora Health, hospital network that went public in August; and the Urbanizer Alphaville which has traded on B3 since December 2020. All made initial offers for 476 less than 18 months ago and could not yet have non-qualified investors in their base.

Publicly traded companies with offers under ICVM 476 Company Number of individual shareholders* Release date on B3 ALPHAVILLE 353 12/07/20 HBRREALTY 490 01/21/21 LET’S GO 0 01/29/21 ALLIED 6 12/04/21 INFRACOMM 25 05/04/21 DOTZ 1 05/31/21 BR PARTNERS 4347 06/21/21 3TENTS 6 12/07/21 WDC NETWORKS two 7/26/21 AGROGALAXY 20 7/26/21 LIVEO 190 08/09/21 KORA HEALTH² 4 13/08/21

Instruction 476 makes it clear that, in the pre-IPO period, it is the lead coordinator of the issue, which needs to ensure that only institutional investors enter the offer itself, when only 50 of them can buy. But when the papers are thrown out to sea, it’s up to the intermediaries (the brokers) to oversee whether the rule is being followed.

The “failure” in the brokers’ system is based on the difficulty of crossing data to confirm whether the investor who declares himself qualified really has the R$ 1 million, since a client may have an account in several banks and brokerages.

But there is no obligation for brokers to confirm, ask for documents to prove, for example, the qualification of investors who sign the term saying they have R$ 1 million. The exception is in cases with very inconsistent data that may signal some type of fraud or money laundering, a situation that falls under the rules of the Financial Activities Control Board (Coaf), to which all financial market agents are subject.

Crossing verified information, it is known that B3 would have noticed the apparent lack of control and contacted brokers. According to sources consulted by Valor Investe, the stock exchange would have come across apparently by chance (without an inspection activity) with some bases of individual shareholders large by the standards of offers 476.

He would then have gone to some brokerages and distribution agents last week to understand why companies with a few months on the road in the secondary market would already have hundreds – and, in some cases, even thousands – of CPF shareholders.

Brokers realized that there could have been flaws in their systems and processes that block this type of asset from unqualified investors for the first 18 months of trading on the market. This would have led, then, large brokers, such as the brands of the XP group, BTG, Inter, Modalmais, Genial, among others, to block small investors from moving these shares. Sought, the brokers mentioned did not want to comment on what happened.

Sought, B3 denies that it made any kind of request to brokers about the negotiations of these shareholders. In a note, the company says that it is Instruction 476 – and not the stock exchange rules – that restricts the negotiation of initial public offerings with efforts restricted to institutional and qualified investors, and reinforces that “as defined in article 16 of the same CVM instruction , the intermediaries (brokers) are responsible for this verification and control”.

In view of all the confusion, the non-qualified are prevented from making new contributions until the legal deadline arrives. But, according to Valore Investe, those who already have the paper in their hands can sell on the market, if they want. The CVM even released a public note on Friday night confirming this understanding. “Without prejudice to the determination of responsibilities in relation to any non-compliance with articles 15 and 16 of CVM Instruction No. 476/09, in view of the current situation of the affected investors, The trading, by investors considered unqualified, of shares of companies that carried out an IPO with restricted efforts, with the sole purpose of undoing their positions, is allowed, observing, however, that the negotiations must be carried out exclusively with qualified investors as counterparty, pursuant to art. 15 of CVM Instruction No. 476/09.”

In a note sent earlier to the newsroom, the autarchy had already said that the agency analyzes market movements and takes appropriate measures whenever necessary, but does not comment on specific situations. “In relation to the duty to verify the suitability of the products, services and operations to the client’s profile, in accordance with CVM Resolution 30, it is up to the persons qualified to act as members of the distribution system and the securities consultants to carry out the verification of the customer profile. For this, it is necessary to establish written rules and procedures, as well as internal controls that can be verified, which allow for full compliance with the aforementioned duty”, explains the autarchy.

It also reinforces that any non-compliance with CVM rules are individually assessed through administrative processes that may even generate penalties provided for in art. 11 of Law 6385/76.

Also on Friday night, the CVM released a statement for refo

What draws attention to the article in the Brazil Journal — and the information that was confirmed by Valor Investe — is about the explanation that would have been given to some investors about the blockades. Some brokers would have justified the suspension of trading saying that there would be a “new rule” in the market, which is not true.

CVM Instruction 476 was created in 2009 and updated in 2014 and, since then, it has been made clear that only 50 professional or institutional investors (pension funds and investment funds) can participate in the offer with restricted efforts in itself. When shares start to be traded on the stock exchange (secondary market), post-IPO, the possibility for qualified investors to trade the assets is opened. The non-qualified can only enter the wheel after 18 months. And it was this second rule that was broken.

The only legal exception occurs if the company that initially went public under the rule of ICVM 476 decides to follow another path in its follow-on, that of CVM Instruction 400, of the public offering open to all investors, which is sometimes avoided by the bureaucracy involved .

In this case, from the moment the assets of the new issue go to the secondary market, all investors will be free to trade their shares, even if it has not yet been 18 months since the IPO – which is not the case with the issues. target of complaints from small investors.

There is a public hearing being discussed by the CVM to change these rules, which may involve reducing or even eliminating this period and opening these assets to retail as well, similar to what it did with the BDRs (receipts of foreign shares traded in Brazil), that since last October can be acquired by anyone through a broker. But no decision has been made yet.

According to CVM, Public Hearing 02/21, which seeks to establish the new regulatory framework for public offerings for the distribution of securities, is still in the comment analysis phase.