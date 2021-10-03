‘Unfortunate incident’, says Gleisi about attempted aggression against Ciro Gomes – 10/03/2021

National president of the Workers’ Party, Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) commented in the column on the attempted aggression against Ciro Gomes (PDT), which occurred yesterday, after he spoke at the anti-Bolsonaro act, on Avenida Paulista. On the occasion, Ciro and his advisers were approached by militants wearing a shirt from the Central Única dos Trabalhadores, linked to the PT, who were against the presence of the former minister at the demonstration. One of them tried to throw a bottle at the pedetista, while others threw pieces of wood at the vehicle. Ciro was unharmed but there was a quick scuffle between the two groups.

“This type of incident is regrettable,” said Gleisi. “That was never PT orientation.”

The deputy preferred to highlight the unity of nine parties and social organizations that was built to form the platform for yesterday’s act. She highlights the diversity of ideas, proposals, political positions, which, according to her, is not something simple to combine.

“Despite the differences, we are following a movement. It is obvious that there are these side issues”, admits Gleisi. “But I think we have to show the following: there is a unity in command of political forces, social forces and the union movement so that we have a focus. Our enemy is Bolsonaro”.

About the boos that Ciro received during the speech, the deputy says that there is no way to control it. As for the attempted aggression, she assesses that the episode does not reflect the effort and climate of building the unity in the divergence. “The sharing and organization of the act is stronger than that”, believes the PT.