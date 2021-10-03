Unimed must provide PPE to professionals who work in home care

Faced with the danger of irreparable damage to health, the 9th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo upheld Unimed’s condemnation of providing personal protective equipment to professionals working in the home care of an insured woman, with spinal muscular atrophy.

According to the decision, Unimed will provide masks and surgical gloves, waterproof coat and alcohol gel to professionals who serve the author. The judging panel also maintained the daily fine of R$3,000, limited to R$100,000, in case of non-compliance.

Unimed contested the five-day deadline for supplying the PPE, but the appeal was rejected. For the reporting judge, Judge Galdino Toledo Júnior, at no time was any effective difficulty in obeying the court order within the prescribed period pointed out.

“Furthermore, the urgency of protecting the sick patient recommends swift compliance with the measure, notably in view of the notorious coronavirus pandemic, authorizing, prima facie, the fixed term”, said the judge, who considered the measure an obligation inherent in the plaintiff’s treatment .

He also cited an opinion in which the Attorney General’s Office, contrary to Unimed’s appeal, states that, if the basis of the treatment home care is to avoid hospitalization through a home medical structure, it would make no sense not to provide PPE.

“As for the arbitrated arbitrators, I note that they ensure the mandatory order, notably in view of the size of the defendant company and that their ‘reduction would make the measure unfair, compromising the effectiveness of the intended protection’, their collection being authorized only when the non- compliance with the court order by the party. For these reasons, the contested decision is upheld,” he concluded. The decision was unanimous.

2073575-12.2020.8.26.0000