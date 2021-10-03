Universities earn millions of dollars to test cannabidiol against diseases

RIO — Six important Brazilian clinical studies have just received an investment of 15 million reais to test cannabidiol in different diseases. The contribution, one of the largest ever seen in studies with the marijuana compound, came from the national pharmaceutical company Greencare and was destined for three public research institutions in the Southeast and Northeast — Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), University of São Paulo (USP). ) and Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB). Half of the work is already in progress. The most advanced, coordinated by Unifesp, is the first in the world to research the use of the substance in the treatment of endometriosis.

Two other clinical trials, one by USP for non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the other by UFPB to treat anxiety, were recently released by the institutions’ ethics committees. The others will be announced in 2022.

— Research confirms that cannabidiol cannot be considered illicit. Serious studies and in reference centers are to show, both for the medical community and for civil society, that the substance is, indeed, a legal and effective medication – highlights the president of the Brazilian Society of Endometriosis and coordinator of the pioneer study , Edward Schor.

Unprecedented research in the world

Caused by an injury resulting from the accumulation of endometrial cells in other parts of the body, endometriosis is a disease that affects about 10% of Brazilian women, especially between 25 and 35 years, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Eduardo Schor explains that the main treatment for pain control in these cases is blocking, through hormones, the functioning of the ovary. But therapy is not always able to effectively eliminate the problem.

– Doctors end up administering other non-hormonal medications, such as painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs. That’s where cannabidiol comes in, as a complement to the traditional treatment of the disease to try to eliminate pain and restore the quality of life of these women – explains Schor.

He points out that, for other diseases that have a pain mechanism similar to endometriosis, such as fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, cannabidiol has already been shown to be effective in alleviating these symptoms. So expectations are high.

At the moment, the work is being recruited for volunteers. There will be 30 women, who are already undergoing treatment for endometriosis. Half will receive the drug and the others will be given a placebo.

For about three months, participants will be monitored and groups will be compared to understand if cannabidiol actually helps relieve pain. Among the other diseases studied by universities are Posttraumatic Anxiety Disorder, Parkinson’s, anxiety and depression.

Studies already prove

Cannabidiol-based drugs are increasingly present in clinical studies that seek to discover new ways to relieve chronic pain. In São Paulo, the Heart Failure and Mechanical Devices for Heart Failure Center of the Instituto do Coração is currently coordinating the first survey in Brazil to find out if the substance can be used in the treatment of patients with persistent symptoms of Covid-19.

With an expected duration of three months, the research will have 290 volunteers who, even after infection, have muscle fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, depression, among other symptoms of the disease.

Another Brazilian work that showed promise had the results of its pre-clinical phase published in the scientific journal Neuropharmacology last week. Research has shown that cannabidiol can not only reduce chronic pain, but also act on comorbidities associated with it, such as anxiety.

Marijuana use grows

According to the World Drug Report 2021, about 200 million people use cannabis worldwide, a number that has increased by about 18% in the last ten years. In Brazil, according to the latest National Survey on Drug Use by the Brazilian Population by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), approximately 7.7% of Brazilians aged 12 to 65 have used the substance at least once in their lives.

Marijuana is also the most studied drug for medicinal purposes. The Cannabis sativa plant has several compounds, the best known being, in addition to cannabidiol, THC. Both interact with receptors present in the body.

Cannabidiol is found in small volume in the stem and leaf of Cannabis. It is neither addictive nor does it alter thinking. It is neither psychoactive nor toxic.

According to the report “Cannabis for medicinal purposes”, by the cannabis market intelligence company Kaya Mind, this market generated, from January to June 2021, R$ 21.8 million. According to projections, the document points out that more than 34,000 people are authorized by Anvisa to import medicines based on the Cannabis sativa plant.

However, although the importation of medicines is allowed, the cultivation of the plant, even for medicinal purposes, is prohibited in Brazil. Bill 399/15, which is currently being processed in the Chamber of Deputies and received a favorable opinion from the special commission, seeks to legalize the cultivation of the plant exclusively for medicinal, veterinary, scientific and industrial purposes.

*Supervised by Adriana Dias Lopes