‘V Day’ exceeds 343 thousand records of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The ‘V Day’ of vaccination against COVID-19, held this Saturday (2) by the Government of the State of São Paulo with the support of 645 cities, registered, until 5 pm, 343 thousand new records of the second dose. The partial balance includes 265,000 applications that allowed the completion of vaccine schemes, added to 78,000 updates carried out by municipalities on the state platform VaciVida.

More than five thousand vaccination points in the state have scheduled extra hours from 7 am to 7 pm this Saturday, with dynamics defined by each city according to demand and local network. The measure has a resource made possible by the State Department of Health for health professionals in the municipalities, in order to ensure the functioning and complete vaccination team in the units.

The municipalities were also able to use the date and resources to update the VaciVida platform, allowing the network to record the data of those already vaccinated who eventually had not yet been registered in the system.

“Today’s preliminary results reiterate the importance of these special actions for us to continue advancing in the campaign. We will have a new “V-Day” on October 16th and, once again, we ask the population to take the opportunity to complete their vaccination and reinforce protection against Covid-19”, says the general coordinator of PEI (State Plan of Immunization), Regiane de Paula.

Statistics and guidelines regarding defaulters

As a balance released this week, 4.3 million people who have not yet attended the posts to receive the second dose within the appropriate period. The statistic is the highest ever recorded and is related to the anticipation of the term of the Pfizer vaccine, with 2.07 million people who need to complete vaccine schemes, with a reduction from 12 to 8 weeks in the interval between the first and second dose.

This measure took effect on September 24 and recalculated the deadlines for all people who had already received the first dose. The total number of absentees also includes 1.05 million who need to receive the second dose of Coronavac and 1.23 million from Astrtazeneca.

A survey by the State Immunization Plan (PEI) against COVID-19 shows that the total estimate of absentees could be 35% lower if all cities updated the VaciVida platform on the same day of application of the second dose, since the lack of registration in time timeliness by the municipalities in the system impacts the proper visualization of data by the PEI.

“It is from the platform’s data that we understand the real dynamics of the campaign in the 645 cities. If this information does not appear, it may be that there is still a dose in stock at that location, or there has simply been an application, but there is no record”, explains the PEI coordinator.

According to Resolution SS 59, which regulates the updating of campaign data on the VaciVida platform, municipalities must report such data within 72 hours.