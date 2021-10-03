Vaccination against Covid: 93 million completed the vaccine schedule and are fully immunized; 147.3 million took the 1st dose | Vaccines

More than 93 million Brazilians took the necessary doses against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 93,271,450 doses applied (second dose or single dose), which corresponds to 43.72% of the population.
Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 147,317,233 people, which corresponds to 69.06% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 1,043,794 people, which is equivalent to 0.49% of the population.
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 241,632,477 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
The data are from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (2)
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 277,764 people, the second dose to 715,936, the single dose to 536, and the booster dose to 70,362, a total of 1,064,598 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (57.85%), São Paulo (57.85%), Rio Grande do Sul (49.94%), Paraná (46.28%) and Espírito Santo (45.16%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.2%), Rio Grande do Sul (71.96%), Federal District (71.43%), Santa Catarina (70.82%), and Paraná (70.32%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- 23 states and the DF released new data: DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PR, RJ, RR, SC, ES, PI, PB, SP, RO, AP, BA, AM, SE, PE, RS, TO, AL, MT, RN
- 3 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
Vaccination in the states — Photo: Arte/g1
- AC – 1st dose: 528,618 (58.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 282,486 (31.15%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,078,122 (61.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,157,173 (34.38%); booster dose: 3512
- AM – 1st dose: 2,535,101 (59.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,530,744 (35.85%); booster dose: 5678
- AP – 1st dose: 462,550 (52.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 205,528 (23.42%); booster dose: 569
- BA – 1st dose: 9,836,837 (65.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,620,196 (37.5%); booster dose: 70829
- EC – 1st dose: 6,201,932 (67.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,810,048 (41.23%); booster dose: 111
- DF – 1st dose: 2,210,255 (71.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,271,660 (41.1%); booster dose: 10677
- ES – 1st dose: 2,875,451 (69.99%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,855,268 (45.16%); booster dose: 98241
- GO – 1st dose: 4,785,206 (66.4%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,717,413 (37.71%); booster dose: 0
- MA – 1st dose: 4,064,621 (56.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,435,550 (34.05%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 14,827,563 (69.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,494,401 (39.67%); booster dose: 0
- MS – 1st dose: 1,917,457 (67.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,642,578 (57.85%); booster dose: 178011
- MT – 1st dose: 2,243,735 (62.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,269,840 (35.6%); booster dose: 5860
- PA – 1st dose: 4,468,304 (50.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,844,154 (32.4%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,757,810 (67.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,454,699 (35.83%); booster dose: 18312
- PE – 1st dose: 6,445,527 (66.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,651,419 (37.74%); booster dose: 28750
- PI – 1st dose: 2,076,586 (63.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,091,139 (33.17%); booster dose: 779
- PR – 1st dose: 8,155.753 (70.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,366,863 (46.28%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,006,622 (68.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,115,691 (40.75%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,397,479 (67.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,454,431 (40.84%); booster dose: 8084
- RO – 1st dose: 1,130,530 (62.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 621,478 (34.24%); booster dose: 7220
- RR – 1st dose: 331,729 (50.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 147,283 (22.56%); booster dose: 0
- RS – 1st dose: 8,251,490 (71.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,726,527 (49.94%); booster dose: 88154
- SC – 1st dose: 5,196,771 (70.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,074,886 (41.9%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,604,634 (68.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 915,196 (39.14%); booster dose: 9419
- SP – 1st dose: 36,947,369 (79.2%); 2nd dose + single dose: 26,987,383 (57.85%); booster dose: 502188
- TO – 1st dose: 979,181 (60.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 527,416 (32.81%); booster dose: 7400
How many doses each state received until October 2nd
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,357,435
- AM: 5,243,890
- AP: 1,068,380
- BA: 20,319,553
- EC: 12,454,748
- DF: 4,254,836
- ES: 6,021,350
- GO: 9,492,950
- MA: 7,058628
- MG: 29,451,624
- MS: 4,043.020
- MT: 4,688,781
- PA: 10,637,095
- PB: 4,639,900
- PE: 12,710,000
- PI: 4,117,130
- PR: 16,346,290
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 4,850,730
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 798,198
- RS: 16,673,256
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 2,959,750
- SP: 67,803,835
- TO: 2006.340
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.