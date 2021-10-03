Vaccination against Covid: 93 million completed the vaccine schedule and are fully immunized; 147.3 million took the 1st dose | Vaccines

More than 93 million Brazilians took the necessary doses against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 93,271,450 doses applied (second dose or single dose), which corresponds to 43.72% of the population.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 147,317,233 people, which corresponds to 69.06% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 1,043,794 people, which is equivalent to 0.49% of the population.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 241,632,477 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (2)

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 277,764 people, the second dose to 715,936, the single dose to 536, and the booster dose to 70,362, a total of 1,064,598 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (57.85%), São Paulo (57.85%), Rio Grande do Sul (49.94%), Paraná (46.28%) and Espírito Santo (45.16%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.2%), Rio Grande do Sul (71.96%), Federal District (71.43%), Santa Catarina (70.82%), and Paraná (70.32%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

241,632,477 (84.6% of the doses distributed to the states) 23 states and the DF released new data: DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PR, RJ, RR, SC, ES, PI, PB, SP, RO, AP, BA, AM, SE, PE, RS, TO, AL, MT, RN

DF, GO, MA, MS, PA, PR, RJ, RR, SC, ES, PI, PB, SP, RO, AP, BA, AM, SE, PE, RS, TO, AL, MT, RN 3 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

Vaccination in the states

AC – 1st dose: 528,618 (58.29%); 2nd dose + single dose: 282,486 (31.15%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,078,122 (61.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,157,173 (34.38%); booster dose: 3512

AM – 1st dose: 2,535,101 (59.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,530,744 (35.85%); booster dose: 5678

AP – 1st dose: 462,550 (52.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 205,528 (23.42%); booster dose: 569

BA – 1st dose: 9,836,837 (65.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,620,196 (37.5%); booster dose: 70829

EC – 1st dose: 6,201,932 (67.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,810,048 (41.23%); booster dose: 111

DF – 1st dose: 2,210,255 (71.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,271,660 (41.1%); booster dose: 10677

ES – 1st dose: 2,875,451 (69.99%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,855,268 (45.16%); booster dose: 98241

GO – 1st dose: 4,785,206 (66.4%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,717,413 (37.71%); booster dose: 0

MA – 1st dose: 4,064,621 (56.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,435,550 (34.05%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 14,827,563 (69.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,494,401 (39.67%); booster dose: 0

MS – 1st dose: 1,917,457 (67.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,642,578 (57.85%); booster dose: 178011

MT – 1st dose: 2,243,735 (62.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,269,840 (35.6%); booster dose: 5860

PA – 1st dose: 4,468,304 (50.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,844,154 (32.4%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,757,810 (67.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,454,699 (35.83%); booster dose: 18312

PE – 1st dose: 6,445,527 (66.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,651,419 (37.74%); booster dose: 28750

PI – 1st dose: 2,076,586 (63.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,091,139 (33.17%); booster dose: 779

PR – 1st dose: 8,155.753 (70.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,366,863 (46.28%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,006,622 (68.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,115,691 (40.75%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,397,479 (67.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,454,431 (40.84%); booster dose: 8084

RO – 1st dose: 1,130,530 (62.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 621,478 (34.24%); booster dose: 7220

RR – 1st dose: 331,729 (50.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 147,283 (22.56%); booster dose: 0

RS – 1st dose: 8,251,490 (71.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,726,527 (49.94%); booster dose: 88154

SC – 1st dose: 5,196,771 (70.82%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,074,886 (41.9%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,604,634 (68.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 915,196 (39.14%); booster dose: 9419

SP – 1st dose: 36,947,369 (79.2%); 2nd dose + single dose: 26,987,383 (57.85%); booster dose: 502188

TO – 1st dose: 979,181 (60.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 527,416 (32.81%); booster dose: 7400

How many doses each state received until October 2nd

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,357,435

AM: 5,243,890

AP: 1,068,380

BA: 20,319,553

EC: 12,454,748

DF: 4,254,836

ES: 6,021,350

GO: 9,492,950

MA: 7,058628

MG: 29,451,624

MS: 4,043.020

MT: 4,688,781

PA: 10,637,095

PB: 4,639,900

PE: 12,710,000

PI: 4,117,130

PR: 16,346,290

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 4,850,730

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 798,198

RS: 16,673,256

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 2,959,750

SP: 67,803,835

TO: 2006.340

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).