Vampeta nails what Grêmio’s position will be at the end of the Brasileirão

Grêmio is currently in 18th place. In other words, if the championship ended now, the tricolor would be relegated. However, this is not the trend, as the guild has started to recover in the championship. Even Vampeta has already noticed this change.

Vampeta was champion of the 2002 World Cup, with Felipão. The former player made a video making predictions about the Brazilian Championship for the YouTube channel, by Jovem Pan. Among the predictions he posted a prediction for the tricolor, check it out:

“Champion: Atlético-MG. Libertadores: Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Inter, Bragantino and Grêmio. Who will fall: Chapecoense, América-MG, Juventude and Cuiabá. Santos doesn’t fall, he can go to the Sudamericana”

Vampeta’s optimistic forecast would place Grêmio in 7th place in the Brasileirão. As Brasileirão already has a G7, due to Palmeiras and Flamengo being in the final of the Libertadores, the 7th place already qualifies for the Libertadores 2022.

However, the tricolor is 10 points behind the current 7th place of Brasileirão, Inter. In other words, Grêmio would have to make a big break to get to that position, but it’s not impossible.

There are many cases in Brazilian football of teams that do a bad first round and a great return. Therefore, the prediction of Vampeta about Grêmio, cannot be discarded. And without a doubt it would make the tricolor campaign even reasonable in Brasileirão.

At the moment, it is more interesting for Grêmio fans to listen to Felipão’s speech, which is to take game to game, and in the end analyze what was achieved, and why. Well, at the moment Grêmio hasn’t even left the Z4.

