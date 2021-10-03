Variants like Delta and Alpha travel better through the air, which explains why they are more infectious

Recent coronavirus variants, such as Alpha and Delta, are highly contagious, infecting many more people than the original virus. Two new studies offer a possible explanation for this high contagion: the virus is evolving to spread more efficiently through the air.

And more: MSD claims Covid-19 pill reduces risk of hospitalization and death by 50%

The realization that the coronavirus is airborne indoors has transformed efforts to contain the pandemic last year, and has sparked fierce debates about masks, social distance and ventilation in public spaces.

Most researchers now agree that the coronavirus is transmitted primarily through large droplets that quickly sink to the ground and through much smaller droplets called aerosols, which can float longer distances indoors and settle directly in the lungs, where the virus is most harmful.

Read further: How much water do you really need? The myth of drinking 2 liters a day falls

The new studies do not fundamentally change this view. But the findings signal the need for better masks in some situations and indicate that the virus is changing in ways that make it more fearsome.

“This is not an apocalyptic scenario. It’s like modifying the virus for more efficient transmission, something I think we’ve all been waiting for, and now we see it happening in real time,” said Vincent Munster, a virologist at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The turn of medications: Pharmacists advance in the development of new drugs to prevent and treat Covid-19

Munster’s team showed that small aerosols travel much longer distances than larger droplets and that the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the UK, was much more likely to cause new infections by aerosol transmission. The second study found that people infected with Alpha exhaled about 43 times more virus in tiny aerosols than those infected with older strains.

The studies compared Alpha with the original virus or other older variants. The results may also explain why the Delta variant is so contagious — and why it has replaced all other versions of the virus.

“This really indicates that the virus is evolving to become more efficient in airborne transmission. I wouldn’t be surprised if, with Delta, that factor was still May,” said Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech, who was not involved in any of the studies.

Tools to block transmission

All the tools at our disposal still work well to contain the spread. Even loose tissue and surgical masks block about half of the fine aerosols that contain viruses, according to a study of people infected with strains, published this month in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Still, at least in some crowded spaces, people should consider switching to more protective masks, said Don Milton, an aerosol expert at the University of Maryland who led the research.