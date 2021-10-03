Victor Igoh comments on Sthe Matos’ alleged betrayal in A Fazenda

Victor Igoh, boyfriend of Sthe Matos from Bahia, commented on the controversy that was created on social networks when fans of the reality show A Fazenda suggested that the Bahian influencer had betrayed him with her colleague in confinement, Dynho Alves.

Sthe and Dynho, who is married to funk girl Mirella, shared a bed after a party. Some suggested that there had been bed moving during the night and assumed that pedestrians were kissing under the comforter.

On Instagram, Victor made a post with some photos of the couple and said: “Who said it would be easy? Who said it wouldn’t cause discomfort?”.

“Yeah, I already knew that any new challenge, we would have to work harder to make things continue to work out. No harm will come out of what has the hands of God, that’s what I believe”, he wrote.

“As long as there is Faith and I believe that what God has united has a purpose greater and stronger than any adversity, I will not let go of your hands and I will not measure efforts to protect what was built brick by brick that was our family”, he concluded.

The couple took over the relationship publicly in November 2020, when Sthe posted a video of the dating request she received from Victor. Months earlier, in May, an intimate video of the two ended up on the internet, after someone who had Sthe’s password accessed her cloud backup. They got engaged in August.

After that, speculation that the two were a couple grew stronger, but the officialization happened only later to the public. “And among so many people I found you. You who make my heart beat differently, make me feel the best sensations. Make me feel happy, fulfilled, loved. Thank you for being exactly the way you are, and for caring so good of us,” posted Sthe, at the time.