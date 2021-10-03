Video shows car fleeing after running over a protester in Recife; police investigate case as attempted murder | Pernambuco

The images, sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo, show the driver of the Jeep Renegade driving along Avenida Martins de Barros, in the Santo Antônio neighborhood, and some people running to try to stop the vehicle, but without success. Wounded, the woman fell to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle was the administrator Luciano Matias Soares, 38, who claimed to have fled for fear of being attacked (see more details below). In the note issued this Sunday (3), the Civil Police reported that he registered a police report for damage and depredation of the vehicle, but also stated that the driver is being investigated for the attempted murder.

Police said they “will take all necessary steps to ascertain the facts”. The driver’s lawyer informed g1, this Sunday (3), that he became aware of the investigation into an attempted murder and said he should go to the police station on Monday afternoon (4).

The injured lawyer, who is part of the Popular Advocacy Committee of the Brazilian Bar Association in Pernambuco (OAB-PE) and asked not to be identified, was rescued by the Real Hospital Português, in the central area of ​​the city, where she was still hospitalized on Sunday. (3). Sought by g1, the hospital said it was not authorized to pass on details of the patient’s health status.

President of the Popular Advocacy Committee of the OAB-PE, Renan Castro is following the case and said that the woman was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with stable clinical condition, this Sunday afternoon (3), and that she passed away. for surgery on her left ankle for a severe fracture.

The version of the administrator and the protesters who were at the scene diverge. Also on Saturday, the administrator said that he accelerated the car, ran over the lawyer and fled without providing help for fear that the protesters would break the car or attack him (see video below). The man, who was a candidate for Recife councilor for the PSC in 2012, denied that the attitude was politically motivated.

The information given by Luciano about the being run over diverges from the testimonies of the people who were there.

According to lawyer Priscilla Rocha, from the Popular Advocacy Committee of the Pernambuco branch of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-PE), two witnesses claimed that the administrator accelerated the car on top of the people who were blocking and the lawyer, to to protect himself, he had to hold on to the hood.

Also according to Priscilla Rocha, the driver dragged the victim for 100 meters, made a maneuver to make her fall and then went over her legs.

Public servant Miriam Mesquita, 67 years old (see video above), said he witnessed the lawyer being run over.

The demonstration against the government of Jair Bolsonaro began at around 9 am on Saturday (2), at Praça do Derby, in the central area of ​​Recife (see video above).

Protesters called for the president’s impeachment, more jobs and vaccines against Covid-19 and food for the population. They went on a march to Praça do Carmo, where they dispersed around 13:00.