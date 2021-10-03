Video! Vasco arrives in Aracaju at a fan party | Vasco



Vasco is received by fans in AracajuDisclosure – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Published 10/02/2021 11:29 AM

Rio – Two consecutive victories in Serie B were enough for the atmosphere to be good again between Vasco and his fans. In the early hours of Friday to Saturday, the Cruzmaltina delegation landed in Aracaju and was received by nearly a thousand fans at the airport. The club returns to play in the city after 13 years, and now faces Confiança, at 18:15.

Under the shouts of “Let’s climb Vasco”, and “Vasco is the team of the turn”, the Cruzmaltina delegation arrived in the capital of Sergipe around midnight. According to information from the Military Police, around 1,000 fans were present at the airport.

To protect the players, the police set up a corridor for the delegation to pass through the crowd, and everything worked well. Nenê and Cano were the most acclaimed by those present, Castan also stopped to take pictures with some fans. The supporters also accompanied the departure of the bus, and made a motorcade to the hotel where the team is allocated.

The match soon causes more concern, given that several Vasco fans bought tickets – but the entry of supporters of the visiting team is not allowed by the decree that authorizes the return of the fans. On social networks, Confiança stated that whoever wears the Rio de Janeiro club’s shirt will not be able to enter Batistão.