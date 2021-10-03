Video: Woman is attacked by leopard and defends with cane

Circulates, on social networks, a video that went viral this week. In the images, captured by a security camera, a woman is attacked by a leopard and defends herself from the feline using a cane. Preliminary information indicated that the attack would have taken place in Paraná, but the rumor was later disproved. According to the Times of India portal, the case took place in the city of Mumbai, in the Asian country, last Wednesday (29/9). The house is on the outskirts of the urban forest of Aarey Colony.

The security camera caught the moment when the leopard invaded the backyard of a house. Next, 55-year-old Nirmala Rambadan Singh enters the scene, walking slowly with the help of a cane. She walks, clears a sidewalk with her hands, and sits with her back to the cat. The woman does not realize that she is being watched by the animal, which keeps its bright eyes glazed over at the possible prey.

The attack scenes are scary. The leopard approaches slowly and surprises the old woman, who tries to get up, takes the cane – which was beside her – but ends up falling. The animal clearly tries to bite the woman’s neck, who defends herself with the baby walker.

The animal keeps trying to bite the woman, who keeps dodging and screaming for help. The animal gives up and runs away. Moments later, some men appear to help the lady.