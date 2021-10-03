Volcano ends with ‘perfect wave’ beach for surfers in La Palma

LA PALMA – The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands not only destroyed nearly a thousand homes and stretched over 350 hectares, it also razed a beach famous for its “perfect wave” for surfers in La Palma. Known for its rugged terrain and its volcanic rocks, Los Guirres is covered by a mass of hot magma approximately 500 meters wide and 700 meters long.

As more than 80,000 cubic meters of expelled lava advance, spreading across the sea, the landscape once crowned by its high cliffs becomes unrecognizable to the eyes of its patrons. The place has even been the stage for championships in the Canary Islands, which attracted a good part of the population.

“It was a magical wave, real magic. Not even the wind changed it. It was protected by the cliffs, which sheltered it. It was the perfect beach for all types of surfers because it was shallow. That’s why the lava is depositing in it so fast,” said the president of the surfing federation of the Canary Islands, Ángel Lobo, to the newspaper El Mundo. — We had five Canarian championships there, which were great. A lot of people came from the area, they set up food stalls, there were groups playing. Often only competitors and their families come to our championships. But here comes the whole city. Well, they came.

Los Guirres Beach, in La Palma, before the eruption Photo: Reproduction

Unlike other famous beaches, such as Nazaret, in Portugal, Los Guirres was considered ideal for all surfers. On normal days, it didn’t usually get a lot of people. No wonder it was called “crystalline” by the inhabitants of La Palma. Now the water has a new color.

Drone video at 1030 after the opening of a new emission focus in the fracture / Drone video at 1030 after new vent opened in the fracture zone @ES_UCL @UOBFlightLab @unipa_it pic.twitter.com/q65T157fUg — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 2, 2021

According to the latest assessment, the lava has already destroyed 880 homes and affected another 105, which may still sink. Among them is the “Hope House”, which had remained intact despite being surrounded by a devastated landscape. Last Wednesday, the owner couple announced that the construction had collapsed. More than 6,000 people have already had to be evacuated.

Amid this scenario, the minister of Tourism and Sports, Raúl Camacho, launched a campaign to encourage trips to the island devastated by the eruption. In a message posted on social networks, he says that one of the ways to help the community is to “travel and consume” there.

The appeal came hours after the island’s tourism association reported a critical picture of mass cancellations and a hotel network occupancy rate of around 15%.

‘Pyramid’ of smoke

The expelled lava reached the sea on Tuesday night and formed a “pyramid” of about 50 meters. Since then, magma has gained an area of ​​almost 20 hectares (200 thousand square meters) in the Atlantic Ocean. According to Copernicus, the European Earth observation program, the island grew on 338 hectares of surface.

Authorities urged residents to avoid leaving their homes and approaching the plume of smoke. Due to the release of toxic gases, the use of masks and goggles to avoid inhalation and eye contact was also recommended.

The volcano came into activity on Sunday before last, which has not happened since 1971. According to Involcan, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja could last from 24 to 84 days. The projection takes into account data from previous explosions on the island of La Palma. The average duration of the phenomenon is 55 days.