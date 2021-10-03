Warning about giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth this October

NASA (American Space Agency) recently issued a warning about a new giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth this October.

Officially named ‘1996 VB3′, the space object will pass close to our planet on October 20th.

As revealed by the NASA website, ‘1996 VB3’ has an approximate diameter of 230 meters (dimension may vary).

In simple comparison, the giant asteroid is equivalent to a building of about 60 floors.

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the giant celestial body currently travels at very high speed.

Also according to the information, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA), fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

As informed by the ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly here.

As revealed, the asteroid is expected to pass our planet safely.

A screenshot of the orbital diagram from the CNEOS website can be seen below and shows the closest point to Earth. Check out:

Reproduction JPL NASA

Another giant asteroid in the month of October

NASA has also issued a warning about another asteroid that will pass close to Earth in October.

Officially named ‘2017 SJ20′, the space object will pass close to our planet on October 25th.

As revealed by experts, the giant asteroid has an approximate diameter of 210 meters.

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body also currently travels at very high speed. Check out:

Reproduction JPL NASA

potentially dangerous object

Also according to information, a potentially dangerous object or PHO is what the near-Earth asteroids or comets are called with an orbit in such a way that it has the potential to make approaches to our planet.

It is typically large enough in size to cause significant regional damage in the event of an impact.

A potentially dangerous object with a reasonably well-determined orbit may be known to not be a threat to Earth for the next 100 years or so.

