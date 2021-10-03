Watching the soap opera is missing for participants in the Show do Milhão

At the PicPay Million Show aired last Friday (01) by SBT, the seller Pricylla failed to earn R$ 200 thousand for not watching the 6:00 pm soap opera on TV Globo.

This is because the participant did not know the name of the wife of Emperor Dom Pedro II.

She missed the question of History in the program run by Celso Portiolli.

If you watched the soap opera in the times of the emperor, the participant from Ilhéus, Bahia, would know that the historical character played by actress Leticia Sabatella in the plot, wife of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), is called Teresa.

The wife of D. Pedro II is not very prominent in Brazilian History textbooks.

The seller went to the program SBT accompanied by her son, João Vitor, and revealed that her goal with the program was to buy a car.

Teresa (Letícia Sabatella) from In Times of the Emperor (Courtesy – TV Globo)

The question

When the question came worth R$ 200 thousand reais, Pricylla asked to call the boards (the answer suggestions of other participants) and the result was not the best for her.

The question was: “What was the name of the wife of Emperor Dom Pedro II?”

There were the following alternatives: 1) Teresa; 2) Leopoldine; 3) Domitilla and 4) Isabel.

When consulting the signs of people who were also selected for the program, most of those present raised the poster with the number 2 (Leopoldina).

Pricylla then took the wrong hint from the signs.

Luckily, the participant did not leave the program empty-handed.

She earned a prize of R$ 50 thousand reais on account of the questions she had already answered so far.

